Champion Athleticwear Launches Two New Collections in Support of the Brand’s Overall Sustainability Efforts

Just in time for Earth Day, Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, is driving its commitment to sustainability forward by introducing two new environmentally conscious collections – Natural State Reverse Weave and Rally Pro Earth footwear.

Natural State Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

The new lines are being introduced as part of the Champion MADE promise to create athleticwear that feels good, looks good and, most importantly, does good. As part of this commitment, the brand is working to increase the use of responsibly made fabrics and create new products that continue to reduce the brand’s energy use and water consumption during the manufacturing process.

“We are dedicated to helping protect the planet by creating best-in-class sustainable products,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. “The launch of Natural State and Rally Pro Earth are only the beginning of what we have in-the-works to protect the place we all call home.”

Robertson notes that the brand has a strong foundation on which to build its sustainability program.

“All Champion products can be washed in cold water, which reduces energy and water usage, and our Powerblend sweats are made with a portion of recycled polyester fibers,” he said. “And I’m very proud of the fact that by 2025, as part of the HanesBrands family, Champion will use 100% recycled polyester and 100% sustainable cotton in all of its apparel, achieve zero waste across operations and reduce the absolute weight of packaging materials used for products by 25%.”

The Natural State product line contains recycled polyester fibers, celebrating the brand’s iconic Reverse Weave fabrics in their natural, raw state. The collection uses minimally processed and unbleached fabrics, along with all-natural dyes derived from flowers, roots and plants. The Natural State collection, which is characterized by natural, muted tones, raw edges and logos that include recycled fibers, allows the brand’s fans to be environmentally conscious from head to toe in the line’s tees, hoodies, crew-neck sweatshirts, joggers and shorts.

With the launch of the Rally Pro Earth, Champion’s iconic Rally Pro sneaker gets a refresh using more earth-friendly materials. This is Champion’s first sneaker assembled with 25-45% upcycled and 50-65% recycled materials, with percentages varying by shoe color. The Rally Pro Earth sneaker, which is being launched with the brand’s licensee, BBC International, also contains an upcycled EVA rubber outsole and rubber logo sole for traction and is packaged in recycled boxes.

Apparel in the Natural State collection ranges from $35 to $75 and will be available to shop in-store and online at Champion and Urban Outfitters on April 19. The Rally Pro Earth will retail for $104.22 (a nod to Earth Day) and be available to shop in select Champion stores and on Champion.com on April 22.

To learn more about Champion Made and the company’s sustainability efforts, visit HBISustains.com as well as Champion.com/ChampionMade. Also follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

