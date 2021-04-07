 
Organising Meeting of the Board of Directors of Consti Plc

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 APRIL 2021, at 4.35 p.m.

The Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Consti Plc today, held its organising meeting and elected Tapio Hakakari as the Chairman of the Board and Erkki Norvio as the Deputy Chairman of the Board. Other board members are Petri Rignell, Pekka Salokangas, Anne Westersund and Johan Westermarck.

The Board of Directors appointed Petri Rignell, Erkki Norvio, Tapio Hakakari and Pekka Salokangas as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Board of Directors has not established other committees.

CONSTI PLC

Further information:
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.  

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi


Disclaimer

Zeit
15:30 Uhr
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Consti Plc on 7 April 2021
16.03.21
Consti Plc's Annual Report 2020 published
11.03.21
Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions
11.03.21
Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions
11.03.21
Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions
11.03.21
Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions
11.03.21
Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions
10.03.21
Consti Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10