Innovation Pharma Announces Brilacidin Abstract Accepted for Oral Presentation at the American Society for Virology’s Annual Meeting

Growing body of in vitro data support Brilacidin’s potential as a broad-spectrum inhibitor of viruses



Brilacidin is currently undergoing Phase 2 clinical testing against COVID-19 in hospitalized patients

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that antiviral data related to Brilacidin, the Company’s defensin-mimetic drug candidate, has been accepted for an Oral Presentation at the American Society of Virology’s 40th Annual Meeting (ASV 2021), taking place July 19-23, 2021.

The presentation—“Brilacidin, a Host Defense Protein/Peptide Mimetic, Shows Potential as Broad Spectrum Inhibitor of Acutely Infectious Viruses”—is based on ongoing independent laboratory research being conducted by scientists at George Mason University (GMU)/National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases (NCBID). Brilacidin was shown to exhibit a potent inhibitory effect on SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, as well as different types of alphaviruses, in cell culture. Further details on the Brilacidin ASV 2021 presentation will be forthcoming.

Most experts are of the opinion that, at best, COVID-19 is going to be endemic for years to come as SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate and circulate in different pockets around the world, effectively joining a growing list of viruses that remain a costly bane on society globally, both in lives and dollars lost.

“An effective broad-spectrum antiviral is largely absent in medicine today,” commented Leo Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals. “So it is extremely rewarding to see Brilacidin exhibit consistent in vitro inhibition against coronaviruses and alphaviruses. These current research findings have us believe Brilacidin’s broad spectrum potential may even go farther, extending into other virus families, due to its unique properties as a defensin-mimetic. The ASV 2021 presentation provides an ideal forum for us to showcase the pre-clinical antiviral activity of Brilacidin, which we hope to see duplicated in our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of Brilacidin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. If Brilacidin goes on to realize its promise as a broad spectrum antiviral, the potential benefits to patients and shareholders for this drug would likely be greater than I or anyone could have ever imagined.”