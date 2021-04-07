Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Consti Plc on 7 April 2021

Annual General Meeting of Consti Plc was held through exceptional procedures on 7 April 2021 in Helsinki, Finland in accordance with the temporary legislative act to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic (677/2020), which entered into force on 3 October 2020. The Company’s shareholders and their proxy representatives were able to participate in the General Meeting and exercise their shareholder rights only through voting in advance as well as by making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance. It was not possible to participate in the meeting in person at the meeting venue.

The General Meeting adopted the financial statements for financial period 2020, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period 2020 and adopted the Company’s remuneration report for governing bodies.

The General Meeting resolved that a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share for the financial year 2020 shall be paid. The dividend shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the Company's shareholders’ register, maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd, on the record date for payment, 9 April 2021. It was resolved that the dividend is paid on 16 April 2021.

The Board of Directors and the Auditor

The General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors consists of six (6) members. The current members of the Board of Directors Tapio Hakakari, Erkki Norvio, Petri Rignell, Pekka Salokangas, Anne Westersund and Johan Westermarck were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for the following term of office.

Audit firm Ernst & Young Ltd was re-elected as Auditor of the Company and Toni Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, will act as the auditor in charge.

It was resolved that the annual remuneration of the Board Members is paid as follows: Chairman of the Board of Directors is paid EUR 36,000 and members of the Board of Directors are each paid EUR 24,000. It was also resolved that a EUR 500 fee per member per meeting is paid for meetings of the Board of Directors. It was resolved that the travel expenses incurred from participating in the meetings of the Board of Directors are compensated against an invoice. No separate remuneration is awarded for committee work. It was resolved that Auditor is paid a remuneration according to a reasonable invoice approved by the Company.