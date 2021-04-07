 
DGAP-DD Deutsche Post AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.04.2021, 16:06   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2021 / 16:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 3,450.3756 shares for the settlement of taxes and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching scheme).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.547012 EUR 160604.67 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.547012 EUR 160604.67 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


07.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65330  07.04.2021 



Diskussion: Deutsche Post: Kursgewinne möglich!
Wertpapier


