Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced more 5G devices coming to the Un-carrier with the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G. T-Mobile leads the industry with the most Android smartphone customers in the U.S., and T-Mobile customers are the first to get the Galaxy A32 5G in the U.S. as the exclusive postpaid wireless provider at launch. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A02s and A12 will be coming to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile as well. The Samsung Galaxy A12, A32 5G and A52 5G will all be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on April 9 with the Galaxy A02s availability to follow.

All four of these smartphones tap into T-Mobile’s Advanced LTE network, covering 99% of Americans, and the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G pack even more punch lighting up T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G for nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds.