 
checkAd

The Samsung A-series is coming to Verizon led by the affordable Galaxy A42 5G

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 16:00  |  20   |   |   

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is your home for the 2021 Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones, including the powerful new Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A02s. The latest Galaxy A series is packed with awesome features at a price that works for everyone. Take stunning shots with powerful multi-camera systems, see immersive content on vivid displays and enjoy peace of mind with long-lasting, fast-charging batteries. Here’s why they are awesome.

Galaxy A42 5G connects you to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide network, offering the potential for unprecedented speed and power that brings out the best in your new Galaxy phone. Take amazing photos and 4K videos with the Galaxy A42 5G’s 48 MP triple camera system enhanced by popular Galaxy features like Super Steady and Single Take. Bring life to your shots with Fun Mode, an exclusive feature that lets you apply Snapchat Lenses right from your camera. Enjoy crystal clear video calls and vibrant graphics on the large 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display1. and 128GB of onboard storage, plus up to an additional 1TB with microSD card4, so you have plenty of room to store all those epic photos and videos.

Galaxy A42 5G will be available from Verizon on April 8 for $16.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $399.99 retail). It comes in three attractive colors: Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot Gray and Prism Dot White. For a limited time, you can get a new Galaxy A42 for $5 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment with select Unlimited plans2. Visit verizon.com to order your Galaxy A42 5G on April 8.

Galaxy A12 ($7.49/mo. for 24 months or $179.99 retail) and Galaxy A02s ($6.24/mo. for 24 months or $149.99 retail) give you the essentials you need to stay connected with friends and family, including an all-day 5,000 mAh battery featuring Fast Charging, a versatile multi-lens camera and a crisp, colorful 6.5-inch HD+ display3. The Galaxy A12 features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, while the Galaxy A02s includes 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Both the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s support expandable memory4 and will be available from Verizon on April 29.

1Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.6” in the full rectangle and 6.5” with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.
25G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $399.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans req’d. Less $279.99 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.
35G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line and port-in or upgrade on select Unlimited plans req’d. New lines/port-in: Less $300 (iPhone) or $200 (Android) Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $700 (iPhone) or up to $800 (Android) trade-in/promo credit; trade-in/promo credits applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.
4Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5” in the full rectangle and 6.3” with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.
5MicroSD card sold separately.
SNAPCHAT is trademark of SNAP INC.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
George Koroneos
george.koroneos@verizon.com
Twitter: @GLKcreative


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Samsung A-series is coming to Verizon led by the affordable Galaxy A42 5G BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verizon is your home for the 2021 Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones, including the powerful new Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A02s. The latest Galaxy A series is packed with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2020
Li Auto Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$750 Million Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Verizon Expands its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Reach with New Responsible Marketing Action Plan
14:00 Uhr
Verizon Fios adds new Spanish-language regional content
08:29 Uhr
Diese 6 Dividendenaktien schütten zusammen 82 Milliarden USD pro Jahr an ihre Aktionäre aus
06.04.21
Verizon Deploys Network Repeaters From FRTek and SureCall
06.04.21
Verizon Mobile Security Index: COVID-19 unearths new cyber threats for businesses
06.04.21
5G Future Forum opens call for new members
05.04.21
Verizon Business Launches BlueJeans Telehealth for Better Connected Health
05.04.21
Verizon Business Brings Private Mobile Edge Compute to Enterprise Customers with AWS
01.04.21
Verizon and Dreamscape Immersive ink 5G innovation partnership
01.04.21
Verizon signs its first European Private 5G deal with Associated British Ports

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
54
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN
12.01.21
1
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im