Cullinan Oncology, Inc. to Participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) announced today that the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Trigilio, will present at the upcoming 20 th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The presentation will be accessible through the Needham conference portal for registered attendees only. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Mr. Trigilio should contact their Needham & Company representative.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that seeks to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient. The Company’s strategy is to build a diversified pipeline of targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

