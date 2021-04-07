Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Signs a Pilot Test Agreement with Island Breeze Farms

CVAT’s technology and nanotech water system substantially increases the amount of molecular oxygen in water. As cannabis plant roots absorb the molecular oxygen, Nano bubbles continue to replace lost oxygen, resulting in a stable elevated level of oxygen. This stable elevated level of oxygen produces a cleaner and more efficient method of irrigation, resulting in healthier plants with increased crop yield. Additionally, cavitation processed water will create a healthy soil environment without bacteria and fungi.

Chatsworth, CA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT ) (BERLIN: WTC ) has signed a pilot test agreement with Island Breeze Farms. The agreement is meant to evaluate CVAT’s technology and the growth of healthier cannabis plants with increased crop yields. Island Breeze Farms is a Licensed Cannabis grower in Southern California, operating a 130,000 square foot greenhouse facility.

Roman Gordon, Global Technology Manager, commented, “This pilot test agreement is a huge opportunity for our Company as our technology may have substantial commercial value in the cannabis industry. The global cannabis cultivation market size is estimated to surpass $123.9 billion this year and domestically, U.S. farmers have been licensed to grow 511,442 acres of cannabis — a 455 percent increase over 2018 levels. In California alone there have been over 5,800 State growers’ licenses issued. By utilizing our nanotech water system cannabis growers will have cleaner feed water and should expect to see healthier plants and increased yields in their crops.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

