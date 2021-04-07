 
checkAd

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Signs a Pilot Test Agreement with Island Breeze Farms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 16:00  |  14   |   |   

Chatsworth, CA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) has signed a pilot test agreement with Island Breeze Farms. The agreement is meant to evaluate CVAT’s technology and the growth of healthier cannabis plants with increased crop yields. Island Breeze Farms is a Licensed Cannabis grower in Southern California, operating a 130,000 square foot greenhouse facility.

CVAT’s technology and nanotech water system substantially increases the amount of molecular oxygen in water. As cannabis plant roots absorb the molecular oxygen, Nano bubbles continue to replace lost oxygen, resulting in a stable elevated level of oxygen. This stable elevated level of oxygen produces a cleaner and more efficient method of irrigation, resulting in healthier plants with increased crop yield. Additionally, cavitation processed water will create a healthy soil environment without bacteria and fungi.

Roman Gordon, Global Technology Manager, commented, “This pilot test agreement is a huge opportunity for our Company as our technology may have substantial commercial value in the cannabis industry. The global cannabis cultivation market size is estimated to surpass $123.9 billion this year and domestically, U.S. farmers have been licensed to grow 511,442 acres of cannabis — a 455 percent increase over 2018 levels. In California alone there have been over 5,800 State growers’ licenses issued. By utilizing our nanotech water system cannabis growers will have cleaner feed water and should expect to see healthier plants and increased yields in their crops.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc. 

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions such as, should expect to see healthier plants and increased yields in their crops by utilizing the nanotech water system. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.
8187180905
info@ctinanotech.com


Cavitation Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Signs a Pilot Test Agreement with Island Breeze Farms Chatsworth, CA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) has signed a pilot test agreement with Island Breeze Farms. The agreement is meant to evaluate CVAT’s technology and the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2020
Li Auto Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$750 Million Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Has Developed a Chemical Free Produced Water Treatment Process
23.03.21
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Has Developed Water Irrigation Technology for Healthy Cannabis Plants
17.03.21
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Receives Purchase Order for Nano Reactor System in North America
15.03.21
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Develops New Potable Water Treatment Technology

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
1.878
Cavitation Tech - Biofuel made in US