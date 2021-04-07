 
BrandGraph Reveals $5.2B in Monthly Earned Social Media Loss for Travel and Tourism Industry

77% Rebound in Sponsored Travel & Tourism Content Since April 2020 Shows Progress

Orland, Florida, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, published a research brief today which provides an updated snapshot analysis of the influencer marketing industry within the travel and tourism industry following the outbreak of COVID-19 and as the industry recovers.

Insights within the research brief are drawn from data surfaced by BrandGraph, IZEA’s proprietary social intelligence platform. The platform is used brand marketers to identify, compare, and contrast momentum across brands, topics, and concepts in social media. BrandGraph leverages IZEA’s proprietary content classification technology and related datasets to categorize content across more than 10 million influencers and 1.2 Billion pieces of social content.

The study released today analyzes 241 travel and tourism industry brands -- including leading airlines, hotels, timeshares, and theme parks, among others.

Download the BrandGraph COVID-19 Travel Brief here: izea.com/covid-19/bg-earned-travel

$5.2B Monthly Loss of Earned Social Media Value
Since the onset of COVID-19 the travel and tourism industry has seen a dramatic drop in the amount of organic brand content being shared on social media. Relative volume for organic (or “earned”) social media content mentioning brands has fallen by 92% from February 2020 to March 2021, markedly reducing the volume of ‘free’ social media exposure that is normally afforded to travel and tourism brands. IZEA estimates that the global impact on travel and tourism brands is $5.2B in lost earned media per month, assuming an average value of $20 per post.

“The travel and tourism industry has deeply benefitted from the rise of social media over the past 15 years,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Billions of photos and videos are posted each month by consumers sharing their travel experiences with friends, family, and colleagues across social platforms ranging from Instagram to YouTube. The aggregate value of these organic posts is far greater than what the travel industry spends on paid media. The industry has become reliant on a massive amount of free marketing from social media users that has been abruptly and considerably reduced. When people aren’t boarding a plane or visiting a theme park there is no post on social media to make followers consider taking the same trip or visiting the hotel – there is no “I want to go there” moment.”

