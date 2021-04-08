EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 April 2021 08-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 April 2021



AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) will hold its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2020 on Thursday, 29 April 2021 at 14:30 at the Bellevue Palace in Bern. In accordance with Article 27 of the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 and as decided by the Board of Directors of AEVIS, shareholders may only exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy. It will be impossible for shareholders or other representatives to physically attend the General Meeting.

In addition to the regular agenda items of the General Meeting, the shareholders will be invited to approve the individual re-election of Christian Wenger (as Member and Chairman), Raymond Loretan, Antoine Hubert, Michel Reybier, Anne-Flore Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George for a term of one year until the next ordinary General Meeting.

The Board of Directors also proposes to re-elect Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler as Members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Me Jacques-Daniel Noverraz as independent Proxy. Finally, the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Berney Associés Audit SA as auditor for the financial year 2021.

The General Meeting will also be called to approve the extension of the authorised capital, allowing the Board of Directors to increase the share-capital by a maximum nominal amount of CHF 36'186'521 million till 28 April 2023, with the objective to finance potential acquisitions.

The complete Agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting for the year 2020 (in French) can be downloaded using the link below:

https://www.aevis.com/_media/2021/04/ago_2020.pdf



For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10



AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.

