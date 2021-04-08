 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 April 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.04.2021, 07:00  |  60   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 April 2021

08-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Fribourg, 8 April 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 April 2021

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) will hold its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2020 on Thursday, 29 April 2021 at 14:30 at the Bellevue Palace in Bern. In accordance with Article 27 of the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 and as decided by the Board of Directors of AEVIS, shareholders may only exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy. It will be impossible for shareholders or other representatives to physically attend the General Meeting.

In addition to the regular agenda items of the General Meeting, the shareholders will be invited to approve the individual re-election of Christian Wenger (as Member and Chairman), Raymond Loretan, Antoine Hubert, Michel Reybier, Anne-Flore Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George for a term of one year until the next ordinary General Meeting.

The Board of Directors also proposes to re-elect Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler as Members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Me Jacques-Daniel Noverraz as independent Proxy. Finally, the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Berney Associés Audit SA as auditor for the financial year 2021.

The General Meeting will also be called to approve the extension of the authorised capital, allowing the Board of Directors to increase the share-capital by a maximum nominal amount of CHF 36'186'521 million till 28 April 2023, with the objective to finance potential acquisitions.

The complete Agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting for the year 2020 (in French) can be downloaded using the link below:
https://www.aevis.com/_media/2021/04/ago_2020.pdf

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


End of ad hoc announcement

1181977  08-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1181977&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAEVIS VICTORIA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 April 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 April 2021 08-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Bestellung von Simon Telian zum weiteren Vorstandsmitglied und ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT ERFOLGREICHEN ABSCHLUSS DER BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG BEKANNT
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Gesamtressource auf Korbel Main wächst auf 4,7 Millionen Unzen Gold - ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric veröffentlicht Jahresbericht 2020 und berichtet über die wichtigsten Highlights
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: ; Bieter: qqqqq
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Appointment of Simon Telian as additional member of the Executive Board and ...
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer with positive start to the financial year 2021
DGAP-DD: Westwing Group AG deutsch
EQS-News: HSO Fund reports 11.8% return on investment in financial year 2020
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-DD: Porsche Automobil Holding SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: Verlustanzeige nach § 92 AktG
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Schalke 04 beschließt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Ordentliche Generalversammlung vom 29. April 2021 (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Ordentliche Generalversammlung vom 29. April 2021
26.03.21
DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Stabile Ergebnisse trotz Pandemie (deutsch)
26.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Stabile Ergebnisse trotz Pandemie
26.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: resilient results despite the pandemic
25.03.21
DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA und Medical Properties Trust, Inc. erweitern ihre Partnerschaft auf Swiss Medical Network SA (deutsch)
25.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA und Medical Properties Trust, Inc. erweitern ihre Partnerschaft auf Swiss Medical Network SA
25.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. extend their partnership to Swiss Medical Network SA

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.04.20
1
Aevis Victoria SA