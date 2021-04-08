 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Orascom Development Holding AG: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.04.2021, 07:00  |  96   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges
Orascom Development Holding AG: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2020

08.04.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Pressemitteilung

Orascom Development Holding AG: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2020

Altdorf, 8 April 2021 - Das Unternehmen hat heute den Geschäftsbericht 2020 auf seiner Website veröffentlicht.

Der Bericht kann unter folgendem Link abgerufen werden:

Geschäftsberichts 2020
 

Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.

Kontakt für Investoren:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49
Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
 

Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

Seite 1 von 2
Orascom Development Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Orascom Development Holding AG: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2020 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Orascom Development Holding AG: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2020 08.04.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Bestellung von Simon Telian zum weiteren Vorstandsmitglied und ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT ERFOLGREICHEN ABSCHLUSS DER BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG BEKANNT
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Gesamtressource auf Korbel Main wächst auf 4,7 Millionen Unzen Gold - ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric veröffentlicht Jahresbericht 2020 und berichtet über die wichtigsten Highlights
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: ; Bieter: qqqqq
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Appointment of Simon Telian as additional member of the Executive Board and ...
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer with positive start to the financial year 2021
DGAP-DD: Westwing Group AG deutsch
EQS-News: HSO Fund reports 11.8% return on investment in financial year 2020
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-DD: Porsche Automobil Holding SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: Verlustanzeige nach § 92 AktG
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Schalke 04 beschließt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2020 (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the 2020 Annual Report
31.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Bessere Performance im 4. Quartal 2020, gleichwohl wird der Bereich Hospitality weiterhin durch die Pandemie belastet (deutsch)
31.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Bessere Performance im 4. Quartal 2020, gleichwohl wird der Bereich Hospitality weiterhin durch die Pandemie belastet
31.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Better performance in Q4 2020, yet hospitality segment continues to suffer due to the pandemic
22.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG kündigt Änderungen in der Geschäftsleitung an (deutsch)
22.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG kündigt Änderungen in der Geschäftsleitung an
22.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces change in its Executive Management Team
16.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results (deutsch)
16.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results