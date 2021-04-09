EQS-Adhoc Implenia sells its ferry dock maintenance and rock support business in Norway
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Dietlikon, 9 April 2021 - A subsidiary of Presis Infra is acquiring the business that maintains 118 ferry docks as well as the rock support business from Implenia. It is
taking over 19 employees and all of the equipment and machinery needed for operations. Presis Infra AS is a leading provider of road operation and maintenance services in Norway.
Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com
Investors' Agenda:
17 August 2021: Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multi-national construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1182681
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1182681 09-Apr-2021 CET/CESTImplenia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare