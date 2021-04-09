EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Implenia sells its ferry dock maintenance and rock support business in Norway



09-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Dietlikon, 9 April 2021 - A subsidiary of Presis Infra is acquiring the business that maintains 118 ferry docks as well as the rock support business from Implenia. It is taking over 19 employees and all of the equipment and machinery needed for operations. Presis Infra AS is a leading provider of road operation and maintenance services in Norway.



The two business activities, maintenance of ferry docks and rock support, are being taken over by the newly established company Stetind Entreprenør AS, a subsidiary of Presis Infra that takes operational responsibility for these activities on 9 April 2021.



Implenia is selling these activities in the north of Norway to new owners so that it can continue to focus on the core portfolio it has defined for the future.