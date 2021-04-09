DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Vectron Systems AG: Preliminary figures 2020



09-Apr-2021 / 12:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the preparation of the 2020 financial statements, the preliminary figures are now crystallising: in its last forecast for the 2020 business year, Vectron had estimated sales in a range of EUR 25.0 to EUR 29.0 million and EBITDA in a range of EUR -2.0 to EUR 0.25 million. As already reported, Vectron achieved sales of approximately EUR 27.8 million. EBITDA is expected to have been approximately EUR -2.2 million, slightly exceeding the company's estimated range.



Despite the ongoing obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 financial year has started very satisfactorily. Management expects the result to be positive again in Q1 2021.







Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Tobias Meister

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

fax +49 (0)251 2856-560

tobias.meister@vectron.de

09-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

