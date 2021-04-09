 
DGAP-Adhoc Vectron Systems AG: Preliminary figures 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Vectron Systems AG: Preliminary figures 2020

09-Apr-2021 / 12:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the preparation of the 2020 financial statements, the preliminary figures are now crystallising: in its last forecast for the 2020 business year, Vectron had estimated sales in a range of EUR 25.0 to EUR 29.0 million and EBITDA in a range of EUR -2.0 to EUR 0.25 million. As already reported, Vectron achieved sales of approximately EUR 27.8 million. EBITDA is expected to have been approximately EUR -2.2 million, slightly exceeding the company's estimated range. 

Despite the ongoing obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 financial year has started very satisfactorily. Management expects the result to be positive again in Q1 2021.



Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de

Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1183022

 
