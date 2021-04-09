DGAP-Adhoc Vectron Systems AG: Preliminary figures 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
In the preparation of the 2020 financial statements, the preliminary figures are now crystallising: in its last forecast for the 2020 business year, Vectron had estimated sales in a range of EUR 25.0 to EUR 29.0 million and EBITDA in a range of EUR -2.0 to EUR 0.25 million. As already reported, Vectron achieved sales of approximately EUR 27.8 million. EBITDA is expected to have been approximately EUR -2.2 million, slightly exceeding the company's estimated range.
Despite the ongoing obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 financial year has started very satisfactorily. Management expects the result to be positive again in Q1 2021.
