DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement Deutsche Post AG exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021 09-Apr-2021 / 16:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

04/09/2021

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Management has today assessed the preliminary group results for the month of March and hence Q1 2021 as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year.

The positive development of the group's businesses seen in Q4 2020 has continued well through the first quarter 2021. In the first three months of the year the B2C shipment volumes remained high in all networks while the recovery in the B2B businesses continued. For Q1 2021 the EBIT performance is forming out as follows:

Preliminary group EBIT reached around EUR 1.9 billion in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: EUR 592 million). The previous year's result included a one-time effect of EUR -234 million in the context of StreetScooter. In last year's Q1 numbers the company quantified the initial impact of the pandemic, this practice was not maintained. There were no one-time effects recorded in Q1 2021.



The divisional results in detail:

The Express division reached EBIT in the first quarter of around EUR 955 million compared to previous year's Q1 of EUR 393 million.

EBIT in Global Forwarding, Freight stood at around EUR 215 million in Q1 2021, clearly above previous year's Q1 of EUR 73 million.

EBIT at Supply Chain came in at around EUR 165 million in Q1 2021. It was at EUR 105 million in Q1 2020.

Also, eCommerce Solutions recorded Q1 2021 EBIT of around EUR 115 million, clearly above last year's Q1 result of EUR 6 million.

Finally, EBIT in Post & Parcel Germany in Q1 2021 was around EUR 555 million (Q1 2020: EUR 334 million).