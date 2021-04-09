 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Post AG exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.04.2021, 16:05  |  105   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Deutsche Post AG exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021

09-Apr-2021 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Deutsche Post AG!
Long
Basispreis 44,00€
Hebel 14,57
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 50,08€
Hebel 14,26
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

04/09/2021

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Management has today assessed the preliminary group results for the month of March and hence Q1 2021 as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year.

The positive development of the group's businesses seen in Q4 2020 has continued well through the first quarter 2021. In the first three months of the year the B2C shipment volumes remained high in all networks while the recovery in the B2B businesses continued. For Q1 2021 the EBIT performance is forming out as follows:

Preliminary group EBIT reached around EUR 1.9 billion in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: EUR 592 million). The previous year's result included a one-time effect of EUR -234 million in the context of StreetScooter. In last year's Q1 numbers the company quantified the initial impact of the pandemic, this practice was not maintained. There were no one-time effects recorded in Q1 2021.


The divisional results in detail:

The Express division reached EBIT in the first quarter of around EUR 955 million compared to previous year's Q1 of EUR 393 million.

EBIT in Global Forwarding, Freight stood at around EUR 215 million in Q1 2021, clearly above previous year's Q1 of EUR 73 million.

EBIT at Supply Chain came in at around EUR 165 million in Q1 2021. It was at EUR 105 million in Q1 2020.

Also, eCommerce Solutions recorded Q1 2021 EBIT of around EUR 115 million, clearly above last year's Q1 result of EUR 6 million.

Finally, EBIT in Post & Parcel Germany in Q1 2021 was around EUR 555 million (Q1 2020: EUR 334 million).

Seite 1 von 4
Deutsche Post Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Deutsche Post: Kursgewinne möglich!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Post AG exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement Deutsche Post AG exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021 09-Apr-2021 / 16:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht am 15. April 2021 Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG übertrifft Q1 Erwartungen deutlich und erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG: TUI launches convertible bonds offering
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG: TUI beginnt die Platzierung einer Wandelanleihe
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: zero emission Reihe der Wacker Neuson Group erhält TÜV Austria Siegel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme der Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Carglass ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap gibt Ernennung der ehemaligen Führungskraft bei Toyota, Yves ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric veröffentlicht Jahresbericht 2020 und berichtet über die wichtigsten Highlights
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. mit hervorragender Unternehmensnews des Portfoliotitels SingCell ...
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Bestellung von Simon Telian zum weiteren Vorstandsmitglied und ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Schalke 04 beschließt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx bekannt gegeben hat, dass Aviptadil für die Aufnahme in eine von ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT ERFOLGREICHEN ABSCHLUSS DER BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG BEKANNT
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:28 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Buy'
19:43 Uhr
DZ BANK belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Kaufen'
18:25 Uhr
Aktien Europa Schluss: Inflationssorgen bremsen nach guter Börsenwoche
18:21 Uhr
BAADER BANK belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Add'
18:20 Uhr
JEFFERIES belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Buy'
18:13 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Moderate Gewinne im weiterhin positiven Umfeld
17:32 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Post setzen nach Prognoseanhebung Rekordjagd fort
17:05 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Deutsche Post stimmt Investoren auf starkes Jahr ein
16:44 Uhr
Deutsche Post: Guter Jahresauftakt sorgt für neue Prognose
16:31 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutschen Post setzten nach Prognoseerhöhung Rekordjagd fort

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19:51 Uhr
3.755
Deutsche Post: Kursgewinne möglich!
10.02.21
4
BAADER BANK belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Add'
13.01.21
5
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Post springen deutlich an nach Prognoseanhebung
06.11.20
2
Call Deutsche Post: 71 Prozent Chance
05.08.20
3
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt DEUTSCHE POST AG auf 'Neutral'