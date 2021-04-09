EQS-Adhoc Datacolor in the first half of fiscal 2020/21
Leap in profit due to above-average financial result - net sales and EBIT margin within previous year's range
In the first half of fiscal 2020/21, Datacolor expects net sales and an EBIT margin within the range of the previous year. Thanks to an above-average financial profit in the first half of fiscal 2020/21, net profit will significantly exceed the comparable figure for the previous year.
Datacolor will publish its 2020/21 semi-annual report on May 7, 2021.
Lucerne, April 9, 2021
For further informationen
|T +41 44 488 40 19
|Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner
|https://ir.datacolor.com/en/
|Habsburgerstrasse 26, 6003 Lucerne
Agenda
May 7, 2021
October 27, 2021
November 17, 2021
December 7, 2021
Publication Semi-Annual Report 2020/21
Publication Key Figures 2020/21
Publication Annual Report 2020/21
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020/21
About Datacolor
Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.
