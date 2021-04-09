 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Datacolor in the first half of fiscal 2020/21

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.04.2021, 18:30  |  70   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Datacolor in the first half of fiscal 2020/21

09-Apr-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

f9671cfc-0b58-48e8-a9d8-08eb1861c712
Media Information

Leap in profit due to above-average financial result - net sales and EBIT margin within previous year's range

In the first half of fiscal 2020/21, Datacolor expects net sales and an EBIT margin within the range of the previous year. Thanks to an above-average financial profit in the first half of fiscal 2020/21, net profit will significantly exceed the comparable figure for the previous year.

Datacolor will publish its 2020/21 semi-annual report on May 7, 2021.

Lucerne, April 9, 2021

For further informationen

T +41 44 488 40 19 Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner
https://ir.datacolor.com/en/ Habsburgerstrasse 26, 6003 Lucerne

Agenda

May 7, 2021
October 27, 2021
November 17, 2021
December 7, 2021 		Publication Semi-Annual Report 2020/21
Publication Key Figures 2020/21
Publication Annual Report 2020/21
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020/21

About Datacolor
Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit  www.datacolor.com.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Datacolor AG
Grundstrasse 12+14
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0008531045
Valor: 850494
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1183204

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1183204  09-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1183204&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDatacolor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Datacolor in the first half of fiscal 2020/21 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Datacolor in the first half of fiscal 2020/21 09-Apr-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht am 15. April 2021 Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG übertrifft Q1 Erwartungen deutlich und erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG: TUI launches convertible bonds offering
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG: TUI beginnt die Platzierung einer Wandelanleihe
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: zero emission Reihe der Wacker Neuson Group erhält TÜV Austria Siegel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme der Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Carglass ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap gibt Ernennung der ehemaligen Führungskraft bei Toyota, Yves ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric veröffentlicht Jahresbericht 2020 und berichtet über die wichtigsten Highlights
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. mit hervorragender Unternehmensnews des Portfoliotitels SingCell ...
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Bestellung von Simon Telian zum weiteren Vorstandsmitglied und ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Schalke 04 beschließt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx bekannt gegeben hat, dass Aviptadil für die Aufnahme in eine von ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT ERFOLGREICHEN ABSCHLUSS DER BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG BEKANNT
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Datacolor im ersten Halbjahr 2020/21 (deutsch)
18:30 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Datacolor im ersten Halbjahr 2020/21