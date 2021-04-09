Datacolor in the first half of fiscal 2020/21

Media Information

Leap in profit due to above-average financial result - net sales and EBIT margin within previous year's range

In the first half of fiscal 2020/21, Datacolor expects net sales and an EBIT margin within the range of the previous year. Thanks to an above-average financial profit in the first half of fiscal 2020/21, net profit will significantly exceed the comparable figure for the previous year.

Datacolor will publish its 2020/21 semi-annual report on May 7, 2021.

Lucerne, April 9, 2021