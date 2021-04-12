EQS-Adhoc Attorney-at-law Urs Schenker nominated as member of the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
The Board of Directors of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd announced today the proposal of attorney-at-law Urs Schenker for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on
4 May 2021.
Media contacts
Meyer Burger Technology AG
Anne Schneider
Head of Corporate Communications
T. +49 174 349 17 90
M. +49 174 349 1790
Anne.Schneider@meyerburger.com
Dynamics Group AG
Andreas Durisch
Senior Partner
T. +41 43 268 27 47
M. +41 79 358 87 32
adu@dynamicsgroup.ch
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meyer Burger Technology AG
|Schorenstrasse 39
|3645 Gwatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 033 221 28 00
|E-mail:
|mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
|Internet:
|www.meyerburger.com
|ISIN:
|CH0108503795
|Valor:
|A0YJZX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1183248
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1183248 12-Apr-2021 CET/CESTMeyer Burger Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Sonne für alle
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare