Northern Data AG considers change to a more transparent stock exchange listing as of H2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.04.2021, 07:45   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Northern Data AG considers change to a more transparent stock exchange listing as of H2 2021

12-Apr-2021 / 07:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC

Northern Data AG considers change to a more transparent stock exchange listing as of H2 2021

Frankfurt am Main - April 12, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) is considering a change to a more transparent stock exchange listing, presumably on NASDAQ, in H2 2021. This is intended to facilitate investor access to the company, increase transparency and reflect Northern Data's successful development as a high-tech company. The Executive Board has therefore decided today to examine a possible up-listing and to prepare the necessary next steps.

Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 171 557 6989

Important notice:
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

12-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1183242

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1183242  12-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

Northern Data AG considers change to a more transparent stock exchange listing as of H2 2021

12-Apr-2021 / 07:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

