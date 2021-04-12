DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision Northern Data AG considers change to a more transparent stock exchange listing as of H2 2021 12-Apr-2021 / 07:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main - April 12, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) is considering a change to a more transparent stock exchange listing, presumably on NASDAQ, in H2 2021. This is intended to facilitate investor access to the company, increase transparency and reflect Northern Data's successful development as a high-tech company. The Executive Board has therefore decided today to examine a possible up-listing and to prepare the necessary next steps.



Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de

Phone: +49 171 557 6989



Important notice:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

