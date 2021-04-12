DGAP-Adhoc Northern Data AG considers change to a more transparent stock exchange listing as of H2 2021
Frankfurt am Main - April 12, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) is considering a change to a more transparent stock exchange listing, presumably on NASDAQ, in H2 2021.
This is intended to facilitate investor access to the company, increase transparency and reflect Northern Data's successful development as a high-tech company. The Executive Board has therefore
decided today to examine a possible up-listing and to prepare the necessary next steps.
Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 171 557 6989
Important notice:
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.
