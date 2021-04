EQS Group-Ad-hoc: VZ Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

VZ Holding AG: VZ shareholders approve of Board of Directors' motions



12-Apr-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Source: VZ Holding AG / SIX: VZN / ISIN: CH0528751586



Zurich, 12 April 2021 - VZ Holding Ltd's shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors' motions at the annual general meeting held today.



In accordance with the Federal Council's ordinance on combating coronavirus, the Board of Directors had informed shareholders in advance that they were not allowed to attend the general meeting. Instead, they could have their rights exercised by the independent proxy. This opportunity was used extensively: At the AGM 2021, 88.8 percent of the voting shares were represented (2020: 88.6 percent).



The shareholders approved of the annual report, VZ Holding Ltd's 2020 financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020, and they discharged the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. A dividend of CHF 1.23 per registered share has been approved and will be paid out on 16 April 2020.



Fred Kindle, Roland Iff, Dr. Albrecht Langhart, Roland Ledergerber and Olivier de Perregaux have been re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for another term. Within the board, Fred Kindle has been re-elected as Chairman. Fred Kindle and Roland Ledergerber will continue to serve on the Compensation Committee. As recommended by the Board of Directors, the shareholders re-elected Law Office Keller Partnership as independent proxy and PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd as VZ Holding Ltd's auditors.



Furthermore, the maximum remuneration of the Board of Directors for the 2021/22 term, the Executive Board's maximum fixed remuneration for the 2021 financial year and a performance-related remuneration for the 2020 financial year were approved.



Contacts Adriano Pavone Petra Märk Head Media Communications Head Investor Relations Phone +41 44 207 25 22 Phone +41 44 207 26 32 Mail adriano.pavone@vzch.com Mail petra.maerk@vzch.com Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



