DGAP-Adhoc Eckert & Ziegler Receives Technetium Generator Licenses for Brazil
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous
Sao Paulo, 12 April 2021 - The Brazilian regulator ANVISA has provided Eckert & Ziegler Brasil Comercial Ltda., a fully owned subsidiary of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und
Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX), with a license to import and distribute technetium generators. This is the second license ever given to an organization in Brazil, and only
the first one for a private company. Technetium generators are a core component for a nuclear imaging procedure called SPECT, which is used for the detection of medical abnormalities. In
Brazil, the SPECT market has a volume of about 100 mm Euro annually. Eckert & Ziegler already services about 500 hospitals and clinics in this country with medical devices and
radioisotopes, and hopes to start shipping SPECT products in the third quarter of 2021.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Claudia Goulart, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler Brasil, commented: 'We are very excited that Eckert & Ziegler has now been given the opportunity to service the Brazilian nuclear medicine community with SPECT products. It compliments perfectly our existing portfolio of radiopharmaceuticals, among them Lu-177 and O-18, and the services we provide for international pharmaceutical companies'.
12-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
1183796 12-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
