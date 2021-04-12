Eckert & Ziegler Receives Technetium Generator Licenses for Brazil

Sao Paulo, 12 April 2021 - The Brazilian regulator ANVISA has provided Eckert & Ziegler Brasil Comercial Ltda., a fully owned subsidiary of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX), with a license to import and distribute technetium generators. This is the second license ever given to an organization in Brazil, and only the first one for a private company. Technetium generators are a core component for a nuclear imaging procedure called SPECT, which is used for the detection of medical abnormalities. In Brazil, the SPECT market has a volume of about 100 mm Euro annually. Eckert & Ziegler already services about 500 hospitals and clinics in this country with medical devices and radioisotopes, and hopes to start shipping SPECT products in the third quarter of 2021. Contact: Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

Claudia Goulart, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler Brasil, commented: 'We are very excited that Eckert & Ziegler has now been given the opportunity to service the Brazilian nuclear medicine community with SPECT products. It compliments perfectly our existing portfolio of radiopharmaceuticals, among them Lu-177 and O-18, and the services we provide for international pharmaceutical companies'.

