Orascom Development Holding AG announces changes to its Board of Directors

Orascom Development Holding AG announces changes to its Board of Directors

Press Release

Orascom Development Holding AG announces changes to its Board of Directors

Altdorf, 13 April 2021 - Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) announces that Ms. Barbara Heller, Mr. Amine Omar Tazi-Riffi and Mr. Eskandar Tooma will be proposed for election to its Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Adil Douiri and Mr. Marco Sieber, current members of the Board of Directors, have decided not to stand for re-election.

Mr. Naguib S. Sawiris, Vice Chairman of the Board, on behalf of the Chairman Samih Sawiris and the Board, stated: "We thank Adil and Marco for their valuable contributions to the Board for many years. Their leadership, authenticity and acuity will be missed."

Mr. Naguib Sawiris added, "With this transition, we are pleased to announce our proposed new board members, Amine, Barbara and Eskandar. We believe their extensive and diverse experience will elevate our strategy, market development and corporate governance capabilities."

The notice of the Annual General Meeting will be published in due course.

About Ms. Barbara Heller

Barbara Heller (Swiss citizen, resident in Switzerland, born in 1967) is Co-founder and Managing Director at SWIPRA Services since 2013. SWIPRA advises companies and their boards of directors in the areas of corporate governance, CSR and corporate communication and disclosure. Ms. Heller is also a member of the board of directors of Graubünder Kantonalbank, Switzerland, and member of its Strategy Committee, member of the Investment Committee of Transparenta Investment Foundation, Switzerland, Of Counsel at Lemongrass Communications, Switzerland, and Vice-Chairwoman of the Swiss CFO Forum, and chairing the jury of the Swiss CFO Award. Until 31 March 2021, she was a member of the board of directors of Bank Cler, Switzerland, Chairwoman of the bank's Audit Committee and member of its Risk Committee.

Disclaimer

