Berlin, 13 April 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) has received a conversion notice for 212 convertible bonds issued by the Company (3.50%, 7/2022, ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds") to be converted into equity.

Fyber N.V.: Bond conversion 13-Apr-2021 / 11:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The applicable conversion price is €0.30, resulting in 70,666,666 new shares (15.2% of the issued share capital) to be issued by the Company in due course. Following the conversion of the Bonds and the issuance of the new shares, the Company will have Bonds in the nominal amount of €23,500,000 outstanding and an issued share capital of €53,618,928.80 million divided into 536,189,288 common bearer shares.

Notifying person

Yaron Zaltsman, CFO

Investor Contact

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

ir@fyber.com

+49 30 609 855 555

Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Wallstr. 9-13 10179 Berlin Germany Phone: +4930609855555 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0014433377 WKN: A2P1Q5 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1184090

