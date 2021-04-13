DGAP-Adhoc Fyber N.V.: Bond conversion
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Capital Increase
Berlin, 13 April 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) has received a conversion notice for 212 convertible bonds issued by the Company (3.50%, 7/2022, ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds") to be converted into equity.
The applicable conversion price is €0.30, resulting in 70,666,666 new shares (15.2% of the issued share capital) to be issued by the Company in due course. Following the conversion of the Bonds and the issuance of the new shares, the Company will have Bonds in the nominal amount of €23,500,000 outstanding and an issued share capital of €53,618,928.80 million divided into 536,189,288 common bearer shares.
Notifying person
Yaron Zaltsman, CFO
Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Wallstr. 9-13
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930609855555
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0014433377
|WKN:
|A2P1Q5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1184090
