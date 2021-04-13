 
DGAP-Adhoc Fyber N.V.: Bond conversion

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Capital Increase
Fyber N.V.: Bond conversion

13-Apr-2021 / 11:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 13 April 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) has received a conversion notice for 212 convertible bonds issued by the Company (3.50%, 7/2022, ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds") to be converted into equity.

The applicable conversion price is €0.30, resulting in 70,666,666 new shares (15.2% of the issued share capital) to be issued by the Company in due course. Following the conversion of the Bonds and the issuance of the new shares, the Company will have Bonds in the nominal amount of €23,500,000 outstanding and an issued share capital of €53,618,928.80 million divided into 536,189,288 common bearer shares.

Notifying person
Yaron Zaltsman, CFO

Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555

13-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.
Wallstr. 9-13
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930609855555
E-mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0014433377
WKN: A2P1Q5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1184090

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1184090  13-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

