DGAP-Adhoc Compleo Charging Solutions AG resolves capital increase against cash contribution

13-Apr-2021 / 17:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 para. (1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Compleo Charging Solutions AG resolves capital increase against cash contribution

Dortmund, April 13, 2021 - The Management Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9), a provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement a capital increase against cash contribution excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The Company intends to issue up to 342,348 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares ("New Shares"), representing an increase in the Company's existing share capital of up to 10%. The net proceeds from the issuance of the New Shares are to be invested in the further growth of the Company. Compleo is thus creating an essential prerequisite for consistently continuing its growth strategy, which, in addition to organic growth, also envisages further targeted M&A measures.

A private placement of the New Shares of the Company via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure exclusively with qualified investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions in Europe is planned for the purpose of an efficient implementation of the capital increase. The New Shares are to be included in trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. The listing and delivery of the shares are expected to take place on April 16, 2021.

