EQS-Adhoc Edisun Power Europe AG: All Portuguese photovoltaic projects ready to build

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Edisun Power Europe AG: All Portuguese photovoltaic projects ready to build

Ad-hoc Press Release
Zurich, April 13, 2021

All Portuguese photovoltaic projects ready to build

The Palmela municipality east of Lisbon issued a building permit on April 12 for the 49.4 MW Poceirão photovoltaic plant, thus granting it RTB (ready to build) status.

This means that the following four Edisun Power projects, with a total capacity of 156 megawatts, have now reached the ready-to-build stage: The 23.4 MW Betty plant in northeastern Portugal, which is situated in close proximity to the existing 49.0 MW Mogadouro plant, as well as three plants located east of Lisbon, namely Sabugueiro (49.4 MW), Quinta da Seixa (33.8 MW) and Poceirão (49.4 MW).

Edisun Power is thus well on its way to expanding its portfolio.

For more information
Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Group
A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 38 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal.


fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1184323&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEdisun Power Europe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



