DGAP-Adhoc Aumann AG: Aumann completes 2020 with revenues of €173 million and adjusted EBITDA of €1.7 million, proposes to waive dividend and expects recovery of market environment

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Aumann AG: Aumann completes 2020 with revenues of €173 million and adjusted EBITDA of €1.7 million, proposes to waive dividend and expects recovery of market environment

13-Apr-2021 / 19:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Beelen, 13 April 2021

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has completed the 2020 financial year with revenues of €172.8 million, according to preliminary figures. In a challenging and declining market environment, the Classic segment remained below the previous year and accounted for €64.0 million in revenues. The E-mobility segment performed comparatively well in the crisis year of 2020 with a moderate revenue decline of 5.4 % to €108.9 million. The share of the strategically important segment rose to 63.0 %.

The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on Aumann AG's 2020 financial year and were also expressed in 2020 in a marked reluctance to invest in production lines. In this environment, Aumann's order intake fell by 17.0 % to €157.3 million. €80.0 million of this was attributable to the E-mobility segment and €77.4 million to the Classic segment. 

Adjusted for non-recurring effects, EBITDA amounted to €1.7 million in 2020 with a margin of 1.0 %. In the E-mobility segment, adjusted EBITDA came to €6.6 million with a margin of 6.1 %. Aumann adjusted its capacity to the much weaker demand in the automotive industry in 2020 by closing the site in Hennigsdorf and reducing capacity at the other German production sites. In the past financial year, this resulted in non-recurring effects of €15.4 million, which is why the Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to waive the payment of a dividend.

In light of the weak order intake in the previous year, we expect revenue of €160 million and an EBITDA margin in the range of -2.5 % to +2.5 % in the 2021 financial year. We are currently seeing the first signs of a market recovery and therefore assume that the order intake will recover. Thanks to the adjusted capacity, liquidity of €90.2 million and a solid equity ratio of 64.7%, Aumann is in a good position for 2021.

The full Annual Financial Report for 2020 will be published at www.aumann.com on 16 April 2021.

