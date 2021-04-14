GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord upgrades financial guidance for 2021

GN Audio upgrades 2021 financial guidance following an extraordinarily strong start to 2021

GN Hearing confirms 2021 financial guidance

GN Store Nord upgrades 2021 EPS guidance

Pre-release of preliminary key figures for Q1 2021:

DKKm GN Hearing GN Audio Other GN Store Nord Revenue 1,234 2,876 4,110 Organic revenue growth 1% 82% 46% EBITA 98 714 -59 753 EBITA margin 7.9% 24.8% 18.3%

Update of financial guidance for 2021

Based on the preliminary Q1 results, GN Audio upgrades the organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 and consequently GN Store Nord upgrades the EPS guidance for 2021. GN Hearing confirms the 2021 financial guidance. "Other" financial guidance is unchanged.For the full year 2021, GN Audio upgrades the financial guidance communicated on February 11, 2021 from an organic revenue growth of more than 20% to more than 25% and confirms an EBITA margin of more than 21%. GN Audio expects to continue to deliver solid growth in the remaining quarters of 2021, on top of the significant growth delivered in Q2-Q4 2020.