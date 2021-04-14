 
DGAP-Adhoc GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord upgrades financial guidance for 2021

14.04.2021   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord upgrades financial guidance for 2021

14-Apr-2021 / 08:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
 
  • GN Audio upgrades 2021 financial guidance following an extraordinarily strong start to 2021
  • GN Hearing confirms 2021 financial guidance
  • GN Store Nord upgrades 2021 EPS guidance

Pre-release of preliminary key figures for Q1 2021:
 
DKKm GN Hearing GN Audio Other GN Store Nord
Revenue 1,234 2,876   4,110
Organic revenue growth 1% 82%   46%
EBITA 98 714 -59 753
EBITA margin 7.9% 24.8%   18.3%

Update of financial guidance for 2021
Based on the preliminary Q1 results, GN Audio upgrades the organic revenue growth guidance for 2021 and consequently GN Store Nord upgrades the EPS guidance for 2021. GN Hearing confirms the 2021 financial guidance. "Other" financial guidance is unchanged.  

For the full year 2021, GN Audio upgrades the financial guidance communicated on February 11, 2021 from an organic revenue growth of more than 20% to more than 25% and confirms an EBITA margin of more than 21%. GN Audio expects to continue to deliver solid growth in the remaining quarters of 2021, on top of the significant growth delivered in Q2-Q4 2020.
Disclaimer

