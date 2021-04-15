DGAP-Adhoc Hawesko Holding AG: Significant earnings increase in the first quarter of 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Hamburg, 15 April 2021. The wine-trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW GR, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) announced today that the operating result (EBIT) of the group in the first quarter (1
January to 31 March) of 2021 will amount to more than € 15 million, almost quadrupling the figure for the previous year (same period last year: € 3.9 million). Sales revenues in the same
period grew by approximately 28 percent to around € 159 million (previous year: € 123.8 million).
A detailed analysis as well as the quarterly statement to 31 March 2021 will be published on 12 May 2021.
# # #
Publisher:
Hawesko Holding AG
Elbkaihaus
Große Elbstrasse 145d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Press and Investor Relations contact:
Phone: +49 (0)40 30 39 21 00
Fax +49 (0)40 30 39 21 05
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com
|
Wertpapier
