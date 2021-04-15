 
DGAP-Adhoc Hawesko Holding AG: Significant earnings increase in the first quarter of 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Hawesko Holding AG: Significant earnings increase in the first quarter of 2021

15-Apr-2021 / 07:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 15 April 2021. The wine-trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW GR, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) announced today that the operating result (EBIT) of the group in the first quarter (1 January to 31 March) of 2021 will amount to more than € 15 million, almost quadrupling the figure for the previous year (same period last year: € 3.9 million). Sales revenues in the same period grew by approximately 28 percent to around € 159 million (previous year: € 123.8 million).
The course of the rest of the financial year is very much dependent on the duration and form of the measures to combat the COVID 19 pandemic, but also on consumer reaction following its easing. Against this background, it is currently not possible to make a reliable forecast of business performance for the remainder of the fiscal year.

A detailed analysis as well as the quarterly statement to 31 March 2021 will be published on 12 May 2021.

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding AG
Elbkaihaus
Große Elbstrasse 145d
22767 Hamburg
Germany

Press and Investor Relations contact:

Phone: +49 (0)40 30 39 21 00
Fax +49 (0)40 30 39 21 05
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com

15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding AG
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 30 39 2100
Fax: +49 40 30 39 2105
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006042708
WKN: 604270
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1184946

 
1184946  15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

