Hawesko Holding AG: Significant earnings increase in the first quarter of 2021

Hamburg, 15 April 2021. The wine-trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW GR, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) announced today that the operating result (EBIT) of the group in the first quarter (1 January to 31 March) of 2021 will amount to more than € 15 million, almost quadrupling the figure for the previous year (same period last year: € 3.9 million). Sales revenues in the same period grew by approximately 28 percent to around € 159 million (previous year: € 123.8 million).

The course of the rest of the financial year is very much dependent on the duration and form of the measures to combat the COVID 19 pandemic, but also on consumer reaction following its easing. Against this background, it is currently not possible to make a reliable forecast of business performance for the remainder of the fiscal year.