 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc flatexDEGIRO raises significantly its forecast for the current fiscal year after an outstanding Q1 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.04.2021, 11:12  |  102   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
flatexDEGIRO raises significantly its forecast for the current fiscal year after an outstanding Q1 2021

15-Apr-2021 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt/Main, 15 April 2021

flatexDEGIRO raises significantly its forecast for the current fiscal year after an outstanding Q1 2021

flatexDEGIRO added over 360,000 new customers in the first quarter of 2021, growing by 29 percent compared to the beginning of the year to 1.6 million customers. Compared to Q1 2020, the number of transactions settled in the first three months increased by 94 percent to 33.6 million (Q1 2020: 17.3 million). Quarterly revenues increased by 176 percent year-on-year to 134.9 million euros (Q1 2020: 48.9 million euros). Adjusted EBITDA reached 73.1 million euros (Q1 2020: 23.7 million euros), an increase of 208 percent.

Due to this outstanding development and the expectation of a dynamic continuation of new customer growth based on the strong first weeks of April, the Management of flatexDEGIRO AG today decided again to raise its growth expectation for the current fiscal year significantly.

Management now expects customer growth of 750,000 to 950,000 new customers for the full year 2021 and thus an expansion of the customer base to 2.0 to 2.2 million customers by year-end (previous expectation: 1.8 to 2.0 million customers). The number of transactions settled in 2021 is expected to be in a range of 90 to 110 million (previous expectation: 75 to 90 million).

The expected accelerated growth is assumed to have a significant positive impact on revenues, earnings, and free cash flow in 2021 and subsequent years.

Based on these developments, flatexDEGIRO is bringing forward the publication of the Group Interim Management Statement for the first quarter of 2021, which was scheduled for 20 April 2021, to Friday, 16 April 2021.


Contact:

Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
 

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.

15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1185231

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1185231  15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185231&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Smartbroker


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ■■■ Flatex AG - Der Online-Broker mit Flatrate-Tarifen ■■■

Diskussion: FinTech Group AG - der neue Internethighflyer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc flatexDEGIRO raises significantly its forecast for the current fiscal year after an outstanding Q1 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results flatexDEGIRO raises significantly its forecast for the current fiscal year after an outstanding Q1 2021 15-Apr-2021 / 11:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt Update zur ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Capital Dynamics acquires 13 MW Sorbie Wind Project from Energiekontor
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal 2021. Umsatz und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO hebt nach herausragendem Q1 2021 seine Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold gibt Ernennung des Branchen-Veteranen Warner Uhl zum President und CEO ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Schaffner sells Power Magnetics Division to AQ Group
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit der Untersuchung von Produkten gegen trockene Augen und wird ...
Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-News: publity AG nimmt Stellung zu Pressebericht
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung um bis zu 3.760.998 neue Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:07 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Flatexdegiro setzen nach Top-Jahresauftakt Rekordrally fort
16:14 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Flatexdegiro auf 'Buy' - Ziel 118 Euro
16:09 Uhr
JEFFERIES belässt Flatexdegiro auf 'Buy'
16:08 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Flatexdegiro auf 'Buy' - Ziel 100 Euro
15:33 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Flatexdegiro auf 'Buy'
14:56 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax moderat höher - Mehr Schwung bei Nebenwerten
12:30 Uhr
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Flatexdegiro auf 'Buy'
12:25 Uhr
flatexDEGIRO: Der Börsenboom hinterlässt seine Spuren
12:19 Uhr
Online-Broker Flatexdegiro legt die Latte für 2021 noch höher - Kurssprung
12:03 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Flatexdegiro wieder auf Rekordhoch - Ausblick erneut erhöht