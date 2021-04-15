 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Bitcoin Group SE with strong start to the year - previous year's break-even already clearly exceeded, new record for crypto equity holdings

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.04.2021, 12:00  |  97   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Bitcoin Group SE with strong start to the year - previous year's break-even already clearly exceeded, new record for crypto equity holdings

15-Apr-2021 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE with strong start to the year - previous year's break-even already clearly exceeded, new record for crypto equity holdings

Herford, 15 April 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) is starting the 2021 financial year with strong growth in the first quarter. In particular, the wholly owned subsidiary futurum bank AG recorded sustained high demand for cryptocurrencies and further customer growth on the trading platform it operates, bitcoin.de, in the first three months of the 2021 financial year, which is reflected in a pleasing development of net commission income.

According to preliminary calculations, net commission income reached a value of EUR 8.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. By comparison, according to preliminary data already published, total revenue in the 2020 financial year amounted to EUR 15 million with expenses of EUR 4.5 million. This means that the Group has already significantly exceeded the break-even point of the entire previous year in the first quarter of 2021.

Parallel to the recent record highs of the Bitcoin, which recently reached a new all-time high of 64,902 US dollars, the cryptocurrency holdings of Bitcoin Group SE reached a new high. The value of the digital assets held in the company's own portfolio has more than doubled compared to the level as of 31 December 2020 and amounts to around EUR 210 million. This means that the company's own holdings in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies cover around 70% of the current market capitalisation of EUR 297 million.

 

Contact:
Bitcoin Group SE
Marco Bodewein
Nordstraße 14
32051 Herford
E-Mail: ir2020@bitcoingroup.com
Telefon: +49.5221.69435.20
Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25
Website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Jens Jüttner
Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30
E-Mail: jj@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de

15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Bitcoin Group SE
Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
Germany
Phone: +49.5221.69435.20
Fax: +49.5221.69435.25
E-mail: ir2020@bitcoingroup.com
Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
WKN: A1TNV9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1185259

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1185259  15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185259&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBitcoin Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Bitcoin Group SE with strong start to the year - previous year's break-even already clearly exceeded, new record for crypto equity holdings DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Bitcoin Group SE with strong start to the year - previous year's break-even already clearly exceeded, new record for crypto equity holdings 15-Apr-2021 / 12:00 CET/CEST …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt Update zur ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Capital Dynamics acquires 13 MW Sorbie Wind Project from Energiekontor
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal 2021. Umsatz und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO hebt nach herausragendem Q1 2021 seine Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold gibt Ernennung des Branchen-Veteranen Warner Uhl zum President und CEO ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Schaffner sells Power Magnetics Division to AQ Group
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit der Untersuchung von Produkten gegen trockene Augen und wird ...
Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-News: publity AG nimmt Stellung zu Pressebericht
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung um bis zu 3.760.998 neue Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:59 Uhr
SocialSwap-Experten klären auf – die Bedeutung von Decentralized Finance nimmt zu
13:26 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 15.04.2021, 12:00 Uhr CET/CEST - Bitcoin Group SE mit starkem Jahresauftakt - Break-even des Vorjahres bereits deutlich übertroffen, neuer Rekord bei Kryptoeigenbeständen (deutsch)
13:26 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 15.04.2021, 12:00 Uhr CET/CEST - Bitcoin Group SE mit starkem Jahresauftakt - Break-even des Vorjahres bereits deutlich übertroffen, neuer Rekord bei Kryptoeigenbeständen
12:44 Uhr
Coinbase, Bitcoin, Goldman, Apple, Tesla, BYD, Samsung SDI, Varta, Standard Lithium - Maydorns Meinung
12:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE mit starkem Jahresauftakt - Break-even des Vorjahres bereits deutlich übertroffen, neuer Rekord bei Kryptoeigenbeständen (deutsch)
12:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE mit starkem Jahresauftakt - Break-even des Vorjahres bereits deutlich übertroffen, neuer Rekord bei Kryptoeigenbeständen
07:40 Uhr
Kryptowährungen: Börsendebüt von Coinbase beflügelt Bitcoin zu Rekordkursen
14.04.21
SAP, TUI, Commerzbank und Bitcoin Group im Fokus
14.04.21
Der spannendste Börsengang 2021! (Coinbase)
13.04.21
Biontech profitiert, Varta mit Punktlandung, Tesla und Bitcoin Group mit Rückenwind