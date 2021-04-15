DGAP-Adhoc Bitcoin Group SE with strong start to the year - previous year's break-even already clearly exceeded, new record for crypto equity holdings
Bitcoin Group SE with strong start to the year - previous year's break-even already clearly exceeded, new record for crypto equity holdings
According to preliminary calculations, net commission income reached a value of EUR 8.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. By comparison, according to preliminary data already published, total revenue in the 2020 financial year amounted to EUR 15 million with expenses of EUR 4.5 million. This means that the Group has already significantly exceeded the break-even point of the entire previous year in the first quarter of 2021.
Parallel to the recent record highs of the Bitcoin, which recently reached a new all-time high of 64,902 US dollars, the cryptocurrency holdings of Bitcoin Group SE reached a new high. The value of the digital assets held in the company's own portfolio has more than doubled compared to the level as of 31 December 2020 and amounts to around EUR 210 million. This means that the company's own holdings in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies cover around 70% of the current market capitalisation of EUR 297 million.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Nordstrasse 14
|32051 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2020@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1185259
