Bitcoin Group SE with strong start to the year - previous year's break-even already clearly exceeded, new record for crypto equity holdings Herford, 15 April 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91 ) is starting the 2021 financial year with strong growth in the first quarter. In particular, the wholly owned subsidiary futurum bank AG recorded sustained high demand for cryptocurrencies and further customer growth on the trading platform it operates, bitcoin.de , in the first three months of the 2021 financial year, which is reflected in a pleasing development of net commission income.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Bitcoin Group SE with strong start to the year - previous year's break-even already clearly exceeded, new record for crypto equity holdings 15-Apr-2021 / 12:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to preliminary calculations, net commission income reached a value of EUR 8.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. By comparison, according to preliminary data already published, total revenue in the 2020 financial year amounted to EUR 15 million with expenses of EUR 4.5 million. This means that the Group has already significantly exceeded the break-even point of the entire previous year in the first quarter of 2021.

Parallel to the recent record highs of the Bitcoin, which recently reached a new all-time high of 64,902 US dollars, the cryptocurrency holdings of Bitcoin Group SE reached a new high. The value of the digital assets held in the company's own portfolio has more than doubled compared to the level as of 31 December 2020 and amounts to around EUR 210 million. This means that the company's own holdings in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies cover around 70% of the current market capitalisation of EUR 297 million.

