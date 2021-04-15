--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information/Contracts/Joint Ventures/Cooperation/Collaboration/QuarterlyReport15.04.2021Frankfurt am Main -XB Systems AG, a leading eSports gambling operator, today releases its Q1trading update, and announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") tomerge with Galaxy Group Ltd.XB Systems AG, operating under the brand BUFF.bet, announces strong Q1 revenuegrowth, with Q1 Gross Gaming Revenues (GGR) of EUR442k, up 197% year on year. Ona pro-forma basis, GGR is up over 30% year on year, following the merger betweenthe X-Bet.co and BUFF.bet brands in Q2 2020.The company has migrated all players across to the BUFF.bet brand, and seenstrong growth in GGR per active, showing the underlying strength of BUFF.bet'seSports offering. In terms of the full year outlook, management has guided todouble digit pro-forma revenue growth for FY21.XB Systems AG also announces today that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI")to merge with Galaxy Group Ltd, operating under the brand name UltraPlay.UltraPlay is an award winning eSports B2B software provider, which has returnedconsistently strong revenue and earnings growth over the past few years. Thecombination of the XB Systems AG B2C eSports gambling business with UltraPlay'saward winning B2B offering will create a market leading vertically integratedeSports offering.The combined entity would have generated revenues of over EUR7m in 2020 on apro-forma basis, with strong cash generation. While the merger will be done onan equity basis, with Galaxy Group shareholders taking equity in the combinedentity, the management is currently considering finance options to facilitatethe transaction and accelerate organic growth.-Ends-XB Systems AGEschersheimer Landstrasse 42, Frankfurt am Main, 60322 Germany T.: +49 251981156 7552 E-mail: info@xb.systems www.xb.systemsAbout XB Systems AG:XB Systems AG is a design, marketing and media company specializing in softwaredevelopment and esports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With apassionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated toachieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about thecompany here: www.xb.systemsFurther inquiry note:Press@xb.systemsLyubomira PetrovaCMO at UltraPlayl.petrova@ultraplay.netend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Attachments with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10678084/0/10697901/1/LOI_Galaxy_XBS_15_04_21__1___3_.pdfPictures with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/10678084/0/10697901/xbsystems_ultraplay.jpissuer: XB SYSTEMS AGEschersheimer Landstrasse 42D-60322 Frankfurt am Mainphone: +49 251 981156 7552FAX:mail: info@xb.systemsWWW: https://xb.systems/ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4889836OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG