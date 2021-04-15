 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. resolves a cash capital increase and sale of treasury shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.04.2021, 14:45  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. resolves a cash capital increase and sale of treasury shares

15-Apr-2021 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. resolves a cash capital increase and sale of treasury shares

Malta, 15.04.2021. The Board of Directors of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP) today resolved to increase the share capital of the Company by 128,375 new shares and to sell 31,625 treasury shares which is the entire position Cryptology holds of own shares after the buyback done over the last months. Shareholders' subscription rights to the new shares and the treasury shares are excluded.

The Company has entered into binding subscription agreements for the entire amount of in total 160,000 shares with several institutional investors. Closing of the transaction is expected for end of April 2021.

The capital increase will be carried out in cash contributions and by partially utilizing the existing authorized capital. The share capital of the Company is to be increased from EUR 2,732,500 to EUR 2,860,875 by issuing 128,375 new bearer shares of the Company ("New Shares"). The New Shares will be issued with a pro rata amount of capital stock of EUR 1.00 per share and with full dividend rights from 1 January 2021. The New Shares and treasury shares will be offered at a fixed price of EUR 200.00 per share. Following their issue, the New Shares will be included in the existing listing on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds from the capital increase and the funds received from the sale of treasury shares of in total 32,00,000 will be used to invest in new portfolio companies from the Cryptology pipeline. The company is also exploring the acquisition of crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, as part of its treasury management strategy.

Contact:
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.
Jefim Gewiet (COO)
66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street
Sliema SLM 1605, Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1185329

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1185329  15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185329&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCryptology Asset Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hoher NAV bei Cryptology
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. resolves a cash capital increase and sale of treasury shares DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Capital Increase Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. resolves a cash capital increase and sale of treasury shares 15-Apr-2021 / 14:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt Update zur ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Capital Dynamics acquires 13 MW Sorbie Wind Project from Energiekontor
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal 2021. Umsatz und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO hebt nach herausragendem Q1 2021 seine Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold gibt Ernennung des Branchen-Veteranen Warner Uhl zum President und CEO ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Schaffner sells Power Magnetics Division to AQ Group
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit der Untersuchung von Produkten gegen trockene Augen und wird ...
Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-News: publity AG nimmt Stellung zu Pressebericht
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung um bis zu 3.760.998 neue Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:49 Uhr
Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. schließt Kapitalerhöhung und Veräußerung eigener Aktien erfolgreich ab und prüft Optionen zur Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums
16:45 Uhr
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung und Veräußerung eigener Aktien
15:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. schließt Kapitalerhöhung und Veräußerung eigener Aktien erfolgreich ab und prüft Optionen zur Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums (deutsch)
15:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. schließt Kapitalerhöhung und Veräußerung eigener Aktien erfolgreich ab und prüft Optionen zur Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums
15:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. successfully completes a share capital increase and sale of treasury shares and reviews options for financing further growth
14:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung und Veräußerung eigener Aktien (deutsch)
14:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung und Veräußerung eigener Aktien
08.04.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Geschätzter NAV bei 224,84 EUR zum 07.04.2021 (deutsch)
08.04.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Geschätzter NAV bei 224,84 € zum 07.04.2021
08.04.21
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Estimated NAV as of 7/4/2021 is €224.84.