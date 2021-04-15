 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions by the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.04.2021, 18:00  |  101   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions by the Board of Directors

15-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Information

Zurich, 15 April 2021

Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions by the Board of Directors

The 43rd ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG took place today. Due to the ordinance of the Federal Council (COVID-19 Ordinance 3), no shareholders were allowed to attend the meeting. A total of 73.88% of the company's share capital was represented by the independent proxy. All motions put forward by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were approved.

The proposed dividend payment of CHF 4.00 per registered share has been approved by the shareholders. The pay-out will take place on 21 April 2021 (Ex-Date: 19 April 2021; Record Date: 20 April 2021).

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further term of office of one year. Mr. Felix Thöni was elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The 44th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG will take place on 21 April 2022 in Zurich.

Contact
Edwin van der Geest, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 419 44 79 / Mobile +41 79 330 55 22
investor-relations@kardex.com
www.kardex.com

Agenda  
29 July 2021 Publication Interim Report 2021
Conference Call for Media and Analysts
3 March 2022 Publication Annual Report 2021
Conference Call for Media and Analysts
21 April 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022
SIX ConventionPoint, Zurich, Switzerland
28 July 2022 Publication Interim Report 2022
Seite 1 von 3
Kardex Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions by the Board of Directors EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions by the Board of Directors 15-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt Update zur ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO hebt nach herausragendem Q1 2021 seine Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Capital Dynamics acquires 13 MW Sorbie Wind Project from Energiekontor
EQS-Adhoc: Schaffner sells Power Magnetics Division to AQ Group
DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 15.04.2021, 12:00 Uhr CET/CEST - Bitcoin Group SE mit starkem ...
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit der Untersuchung von Produkten gegen trockene Augen und wird ...
Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-News: publity AG nimmt Stellung zu Pressebericht
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung um bis zu 3.760.998 neue Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Generalversammlung der Kardex Holding AG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats (deutsch)
15.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Generalversammlung der Kardex Holding AG genehmigt alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats