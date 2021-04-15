EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions by the Board of Directors 15-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 15 April 2021

Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions by the Board of Directors

The 43rd ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG took place today. Due to the ordinance of the Federal Council (COVID-19 Ordinance 3), no shareholders were allowed to attend the meeting. A total of 73.88% of the company's share capital was represented by the independent proxy. All motions put forward by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were approved.



The proposed dividend payment of CHF 4.00 per registered share has been approved by the shareholders. The pay-out will take place on 21 April 2021 (Ex-Date: 19 April 2021; Record Date: 20 April 2021).

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further term of office of one year. Mr. Felix Thöni was elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The 44th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG will take place on 21 April 2022 in Zurich.

Contact

Edwin van der Geest, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 419 44 79 / Mobile +41 79 330 55 22

investor-relations@kardex.com

www.kardex.com