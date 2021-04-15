EQS-Adhoc Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions by the Board of Directors
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media Information
Zurich, 15 April 2021
Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG approves all motions by the Board of Directors
The 43rd ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG took place today. Due to the ordinance of the Federal Council (COVID-19 Ordinance 3), no shareholders were allowed to
attend the meeting. A total of 73.88% of the company's share capital was represented by the independent proxy. All motions put forward by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were
approved.
The proposed dividend payment of CHF 4.00 per registered share has been approved by the shareholders. The pay-out will take place on 21 April 2021 (Ex-Date: 19 April 2021; Record Date: 20 April 2021).
All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for a further term of office of one year. Mr. Felix Thöni was elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The 44th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Kardex Holding AG will take place on 21 April 2022 in Zurich.
Contact
Edwin van der Geest, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 419 44 79 / Mobile +41 79 330 55 22
investor-relations@kardex.com
www.kardex.com
|Agenda
|29 July 2021
|
Publication Interim Report 2021
Conference Call for Media and Analysts
|3 March 2022
|
Publication Annual Report 2021
Conference Call for Media and Analysts
|21 April 2022
|
Annual General Meeting 2022
SIX ConventionPoint, Zurich, Switzerland
|28 July 2022
|
Publication Interim Report 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare