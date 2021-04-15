DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results and Improved Outlook 15-Apr-2021 / 19:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results and Improved Outlook



Asslar, April 15, 2021. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") achieved preliminary results for the first quarter 2021 that show, as expected, a significant improvement compared to the same period of the previous year, and substantially exceed the current expectations of the capital markets. Sales increased by 25.0 percent to EUR 191.7 million (first quarter 2020: EUR 153.3 million), marking it the strongest quarterly performance in the Company's history. The sales development in the semiconductor market was especially dynamic. In addition, the development in all other markets was also generally positive.

The preliminary first quarter 2021 operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR 22.6 million and increased by 76.4 percent from the previous year period (first quarter 2020: EUR 12.8 million). The EBIT margin was at 11.8 percent (first quarter 2020: 8.4 percent).

For the first quarter 2021, the order intake was EUR 233.9 million, a record level for Pfeiffer Vacuum, and an increase of 35.3 percent from the prior year (first quarter 2020: EUR 172.9 million). The increase is especially related to the strong demand in the semiconductor market, particularly during the last weeks of the first quarter.

Based on the strong preliminary results for first quarter 2021, the record order intake as well as the continuing recovery in all market segments, Pfeiffer Vacuum now expects a more positive development compared to previously published expectations. Pfeiffer Vacuum now anticipates that in the fiscal year 2021, sales growth as well as the EBIT margin performance will significantly improve from the same period in 2020 and that each will be above 10 percent (fiscal year 2020: sales EUR 618.7 million; EBIT margin 7.3 percent).

Pfeiffer Vacuum will announce detailed results for first quarter 2021 on May 4, 2021.

