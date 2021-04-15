 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results and Improved Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.04.2021, 19:10  |  93   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results and Improved Outlook

15-Apr-2021 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad-hoc Release

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results and Improved Outlook

Asslar, April 15, 2021. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") achieved preliminary results for the first quarter 2021 that show, as expected, a significant improvement compared to the same period of the previous year, and substantially exceed the current expectations of the capital markets. Sales increased by 25.0 percent to EUR 191.7 million (first quarter 2020: EUR 153.3 million), marking it the strongest quarterly performance in the Company's history. The sales development in the semiconductor market was especially dynamic. In addition, the development in all other markets was also generally positive.

The preliminary first quarter 2021 operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR 22.6 million and increased by 76.4 percent from the previous year period (first quarter 2020: EUR 12.8 million). The EBIT margin was at 11.8 percent (first quarter 2020: 8.4 percent).

For the first quarter 2021, the order intake was EUR 233.9 million, a record level for Pfeiffer Vacuum, and an increase of 35.3 percent from the prior year (first quarter 2020: EUR 172.9 million). The increase is especially related to the strong demand in the semiconductor market, particularly during the last weeks of the first quarter.

Based on the strong preliminary results for first quarter 2021, the record order intake as well as the continuing recovery in all market segments, Pfeiffer Vacuum now expects a more positive development compared to previously published expectations. Pfeiffer Vacuum now anticipates that in the fiscal year 2021, sales growth as well as the EBIT margin performance will significantly improve from the same period in 2020 and that each will be above 10 percent (fiscal year 2020: sales EUR 618.7 million; EBIT margin 7.3 percent).

Pfeiffer Vacuum will announce detailed results for first quarter 2021 on May 4, 2021.

 

Contact:
Heide Erickson
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Strasse 43
35614 Asslar
T +49 6441 802-1360
M +49 162 2022573
F +49 6441 802-1365
heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Phone: +49 6441 802-0
Fax: +49 6441 802-1365
E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
ISIN: DE0006916604
WKN: 691660
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1185414

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1185414  15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185414&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetPfeiffer Vacuum Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Pfeiffer Vacuum Fundamentales und Charts
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results and Improved Outlook DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results and Improved Outlook 15-Apr-2021 / 19:10 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt Update zur ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO hebt nach herausragendem Q1 2021 seine Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Capital Dynamics acquires 13 MW Sorbie Wind Project from Energiekontor
EQS-Adhoc: Schaffner sells Power Magnetics Division to AQ Group
DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 15.04.2021, 12:00 Uhr CET/CEST - Bitcoin Group SE mit starkem ...
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit der Untersuchung von Produkten gegen trockene Augen und wird ...
Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-News: publity AG nimmt Stellung zu Pressebericht
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung um bis zu 3.760.998 neue Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.04.21
JEFFERIES belässt Pfeiffer Vacuum auf 'Hold'
15.04.21
Pfeiffer Vacuum erhöht nach robustem ersten Quartal Jahresprognose
15.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 und Erhöhung des Ausblicks bekannt (deutsch)
15.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 und Erhöhung des Ausblicks bekannt
01.04.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt Pfeiffer Vacuum auf 'Verkaufen'
26.03.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Pfeiffer Vacuum auf 'Hold'
25.03.21
DZ BANK belässt Pfeiffer Vacuum auf 'Kaufen'
25.03.21
JEFFERIES belässt Pfeiffer Vacuum auf 'Hold'
25.03.21
Pfeiffer Vacuum mit vorsichtigem Ausblick
25.03.21
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum meldet solide Jahresergebnisse für 2020 und eine starke Nachfrage zum Jahresbeginn 2021 (deutsch)