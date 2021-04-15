 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary results of HeidelbergCement in the first quarter of 2021 significantly above market expectations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.04.2021, 21:44  |  69   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HeidelbergCement AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Quarter Results
HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary results of HeidelbergCement in the first quarter of 2021 significantly above market expectations

15-Apr-2021 / 21:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to
Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
of HeidelbergCement AG

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu HeidelbergCement AG!
Long
Basispreis 72,98€
Hebel 12,89
Ask 0,77
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 84,81€
Hebel 12,34
Ask 0,58
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.



Preliminary results of HeidelbergCement in the first quarter of 2021 significantly above market expectations

In the course of preparing the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2021 of HeidelbergCement AG, the preliminary Q1 financial figures deviate significantly from current capital market expectations. Capital market expectations are based on the average values of the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, compiled by Vara Research on 14 April 2021.

Therefore, HeidelbergCement is already publishing the following preliminary key figures from the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2021:

  • Preliminary revenue amounts to EUR 3,958 million (previous year: 3,930) in Q1 2021. The capital market expects EUR 3,873 million for this key figure.
  • The preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) amounts to EUR 538 million (previous year: 405) in Q1 2021. The capital market expects EUR 436 million for this key figure.
  • The preliminary result from current operations (RCO) amounts to EUR 223 (previous year: 59) million in Q1 2021. The capital market expects EUR 92 million for this key figure.
The quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2021 will be published on 6 May 2021.

The terms " result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD)" and "result from current operations (RCO)" are used as reported in the consolidated income statement of the Group.

Heidelberg, 15 April 2021

HeidelbergCement AG

The Managing Board




Contact:
HeidelbergCement AG
Group Communication & Investor Relation
Christoph Beumelburg
Tel.: +49 6221 481 13249
Fax: +49 6221 481 13217
ir-info@heidelbergcement.com

Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany

15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HeidelbergCement AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6221 481-0
Fax: +49 (0)6221 481-13217
E-mail: info@heidelbergcement.com
Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com
ISIN: DE0006047004
WKN: 604700
Indices: DAX30
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1185452

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1185452  15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185452&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHeidelbergCement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary results of HeidelbergCement in the first quarter of 2021 significantly above market expectations DGAP-Ad-hoc: HeidelbergCement AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Quarter Results HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary results of HeidelbergCement in the first quarter of 2021 significantly above market expectations 15-Apr-2021 / 21:44 CET/CEST Disclosure …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt Update zur ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO hebt nach herausragendem Q1 2021 seine Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Capital Dynamics acquires 13 MW Sorbie Wind Project from Energiekontor
EQS-Adhoc: Schaffner sells Power Magnetics Division to AQ Group
DGAP-Adhoc: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 15.04.2021, 12:00 Uhr CET/CEST - Bitcoin Group SE mit starkem ...
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit der Untersuchung von Produkten gegen trockene Augen und wird ...
Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Evotec und Exscientia geben klinische Studie mit neuartigem Immunonkologie-Wirkstoff bekannt
DGAP-News: publity AG nimmt Stellung zu Pressebericht
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung um bis zu 3.760.998 neue Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 72-MW-Auftrag aus Deutschland
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.04.21
Heidelbergcement startet überraschend robust ins neue Jahr
15.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HeidelbergCement AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis von HeidelbergCement im ersten Quartal 2021 deutlich über Markterwartungen (deutsch)
15.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: HeidelbergCement AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis von HeidelbergCement im ersten Quartal 2021 deutlich über Markterwartungen
14.04.21
JPMORGAN belässt HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG auf 'Neutral'
14.04.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG auf 'Sell'
12.04.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax 'erstaunlich stabil'
12.04.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax gibt sich keine Blöße
12.04.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Zurückhaltung auf hohem Niveau
12.04.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax wenig verändert auf hohem Niveau
12.04.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Commerzbank hebt Ziel für HeidelbergCement auf 84 Euro - 'Hold'