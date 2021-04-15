DGAP-Adhoc HeidelbergCement AG: Preliminary results of HeidelbergCement in the first quarter of 2021 significantly above market expectations
Preliminary results of HeidelbergCement in the first quarter of 2021 significantly above market expectations
In the course of preparing the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2021 of HeidelbergCement AG, the preliminary Q1 financial figures deviate significantly from current capital market expectations. Capital market expectations are based on the average values of the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, compiled by Vara Research on 14 April 2021.
Therefore, HeidelbergCement is already publishing the following preliminary key figures from the quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2021:
- Preliminary revenue amounts to EUR 3,958 million (previous year: 3,930) in Q1 2021. The capital market expects EUR 3,873 million for this key figure.
- The preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) amounts to EUR 538 million (previous year: 405) in Q1 2021. The capital market expects EUR 436 million for this key figure.
- The preliminary result from current operations (RCO) amounts to EUR 223 (previous year: 59) million in Q1 2021. The capital market expects EUR 92 million for this key figure.
The terms " result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD)" and "result from current operations (RCO)" are used as reported in the consolidated income statement of the Group.
Heidelberg, 15 April 2021
HeidelbergCement AG
The Managing Board
Contact:
HeidelbergCement AG
Group Communication & Investor Relation
Christoph Beumelburg
Tel.: +49 6221 481 13249
Fax: +49 6221 481 13217
ir-info@heidelbergcement.com
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
