EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous IGEA to secure convertible bond commitment with Negma Group 15-Apr-2021 / 23:34 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 15 April 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the signing of a two-year convertible bond commitment with UAE-based Negma Group.

The deal will make available up to EUR 2 million, already extendable up to EUR 10 million once the business with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD will be combined, for IGEA to use at its discretion, subject to terms, in its pursuit to have the industrial activities on cannabidiol and other vegetable matrices extracts started within the second half of 2021 as well as to immediately boost all efforts to establish and strengthen market acceptance and position for its early-stage combined portfolio of health prevention, nutraceutical, pharma, and cosmeceutical solutions.

Through the convertible bond, structured in tranches then convertible with a one-digit discount on the stock market price, the Company expect to issue within the next coming two-years between 5 and 25 million new shares.

Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of IGEA "This commitment will allow us to definitively improve our commercial efforts and achieve all our medium-term objectives of the two combined businesses. "

Rodolfo Galbiati, Fund Manager of Negma Group "At Negma we are always looking for the greatest opportunities in the market and we are glad the management chose us to fund IGEA in these important steps. The merger with Blue Sky Resources will create one of the most important players in the CBD sector in Europe and we will provide the necessary capital to expand and consolidate the company in the next years."

About Negma

Negma Group is a specialist financing institution that provides publicly listed companies with the funding required to develop and grow their business. Negma works with companies that meet established and transparent criteria to provide them with structured debt and equity products that meet their specific needs and constraints. Its positioning and the scale achieved allows Negma to offer industry leading terms.