DGAP-Adhoc Daimler AG: Preliminary Q1 2021 results significantly above market expectations

Daimler AG: Preliminary Q1 2021 results significantly above market expectations

16-Apr-2021 / 00:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, Germany - Favourable sales momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars driven by all major regions, especially China, strongly supported the product mix and pricing in the first quarter 2021. Daimler was able to benefit from this development thanks to convincing product substance combined with significant fixed cost reductions.

Daimler Group EBIT, Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans adjusted EBIT, Daimler Trucks & Buses Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted, Daimler Mobility adjusted EBIT and Daimler's Industrial Free Cash Flow for the first quarter of 2021 are all significantly above market expectations.

In addition to the underlying operating performance effective Working Capital Management delivered better than expected Industrial Free Cash Flow in Q1 2021 including the net of expenses for legal proceedings, expenses for restructuring and income from M&A transactions.

The following stated figures for the first quarter 2021 are preliminary and unaudited:

- Industrial Free Cash Flow: €1,810 million (consensus: €1,102 million)
Industrial Free Cash Flow adjusted: €2,832 million (consensus: €1,802 million)

 - Net Industrial Liquidity: €20.1 billion (year-end 2020: €17.9 billion)

- Daimler Group EBIT: €5,748 million (consensus: €4,964 million);
adjusted EBIT: €4,970 million (consensus: €3,987 million)

- Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans EBIT: €4,078 million (consensus: €3,543 million);
adjusted EBIT: €3,841 million (consensus: €3,055 million); 
Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 14.3 % (consensus: 11.7 %)

- Daimler Trucks & Buses EBIT: €1,041 million (consensus: €1,026 million);
adjusted EBIT: €518 million (consensus: €488 million); 
Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted: 6.0 % (consensus: 5.3 %)

- Daimler Mobility EBIT: €744 million (consensus: €569 million);

