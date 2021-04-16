 
Conzzeta: Interim information as of the end of Q1 2021 - Revenue and order intake significantly higher

Interim information as of the end of Q1 2021
Revenue and order intake significantly higher

Zurich, April 16, 2021 - The Conzzeta Group posted net revenue of CHF 337.8 million for the first three months of 2021. At stable exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation, this corresponds to an increase of 18.0% compared to the previous year. On the same basis, order intake in the Sheet Metal Processing segment increased by 54.2%, also clearly exceeding the level of the first quarter of the pre-pandemic year 2019.

CHF m     Change in %
3M 2021 3M 2020 reported organic1)
Group net revenue 337.8 298.4 13.2% 18.0%
         
Sheet Metal Processing        
Order intake 252.7 169.7 48.9% 54.2%
Net revenue 197.0 173.8 13.3% 16.9%
         
Net revenue of discontinued operations        
Chemical Specialties 76.4 73.82 3.4% 13.4%
Outdoor 64.5 50.8 26.9% 28.2%

1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.

