Conzzeta: Interim information as of the end of Q1 2021 - Revenue and order intake significantly higher
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Interim information as of the end of Q1 2021
Zurich, April 16, 2021 - The Conzzeta Group posted net revenue of CHF 337.8 million for the first three months of 2021. At stable exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation, this corresponds to an increase of 18.0% compared to the previous year. On the same basis, order intake in the Sheet Metal Processing segment increased by 54.2%, also clearly exceeding the level of the first quarter of the pre-pandemic year 2019.
|CHF m
|Change in %
|3M 2021
|3M 2020
|reported
|organic1)
|Group net revenue
|337.8
|298.4
|13.2%
|18.0%
|Sheet Metal Processing
|Order intake
|252.7
|169.7
|48.9%
|54.2%
|Net revenue
|197.0
|173.8
|13.3%
|16.9%
|Net revenue of discontinued operations
|Chemical Specialties
|76.4
|73.82
|3.4%
|13.4%
|Outdoor
|64.5
|50.8
|26.9%
|28.2%
1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.
|
