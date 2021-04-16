 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc ElringKlinger posts preliminary results for the first quarter of 2021: strong start to the year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.04.2021, 13:16  |  88   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
ElringKlinger posts preliminary results for the first quarter of 2021: strong start to the year

16-Apr-2021 / 13:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Elringklinger AG!
Long
Basispreis 11,31€
Hebel 8,95
Ask 2,33
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 13,92€
Hebel 8,95
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

ElringKlinger posts preliminary results for the first quarter of 2021: strong start to the year

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), April 16, 2021 +++ ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE 0007856023 / WKN 785602) recorded a strong performance in the first quarter of 2021. According to preliminary figures, the Group generated revenue of EUR 424 million (Q1 2020: EUR 396 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 48.4 million (Q1 2020: EUR 16.0 million) in the first three months of the current financial year. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 11.4% (Q1 2020: 4.0%). Alongside consistently solid aftermarket business, this was attributable to the high level of revenue seen across the board. The bottom-line result also includes a gain of EUR 10.9 million from the sale of ElringKlinger's Austrian subsidiary to the French partner Plastic Omnium.

In addition to revenue and earnings, other key financial indicators for the first quarter of 2021 also proved very favorable: operating free cash flow, for example, amounted to EUR 28.6 million (Q1 2020: EUR -2.2 million). Not included in this figure are the proceeds of EUR 13.4 million from the sale of the Austrian subsidiary subsidiary and a payment of EUR 30 million received by the company on the basis of an agreement between ElringKlinger and the French supplier Plastic Omnium as part of their fuel cell partnership. The latter is aimed at accelerating further capacity expansion of the joint company EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH, which will be fully consolidated within the ElringKlinger Group.

Seite 1 von 4
ElringKlinger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ElringKlinger posts preliminary results for the first quarter of 2021: strong start to the year DGAP-Ad-hoc: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast ElringKlinger posts preliminary results for the first quarter of 2021: strong start to the year 16-Apr-2021 / 13:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Preliminary Q1 2021 results significantly above market expectations
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') for Q1 2021 significantly above ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2021 deutlich über Markterwartungen
DGAP-News: Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting resolves all proposed agenda items incl. conversion to SE, ...
EQS-News: Capital increase planned for the HSL Fund
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Stabilisation Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erwartet für Q1 2021 einen Umsatz und ein bereinigtes EBITDA („AEBITDA') ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung um bis zu 3.760.998 neue Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: publity AG nimmt Stellung zu Pressebericht
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:52 Uhr
Autozulieferer Elringklinger wird etwas optimistischer für 2021 - Quartalszahlen
13:16 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit vorläufigen Zahlen zum ersten Quartal 2021: Starker Jahresauftakt (deutsch)
13:16 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit vorläufigen Zahlen zum ersten Quartal 2021: Starker Jahresauftakt
12.04.21
Geschäfte der Zulieferindustrie laufen wieder besser
07.04.21
LYNX: ElringKlinger: Absturz in Raten – Besser Finger weg!
01.04.21
DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG english
01.04.21
DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG deutsch
01.04.21
DZ BANK belässt ELRINGKLINGER AG auf 'Verkaufen'
31.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax beendet den März in ruhigem Fahrwasser
31.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax in ruhigem Fahrwasser ohne weiteren Rekord