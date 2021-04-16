Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 - MAR TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH: Intended acquisition of the essential assets of MONDI Group (Brillant) Essen, 16 April 2021, 13:00 hrs, - Today, TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792) ("TEMPTON") has entered into an agreement with the main companies of the MONDI Group, namely the

- MONDI GmbH

- MONDI Personalservice GmbH (formerly Südwind Personalservice GmbH)

- WFD GmbH

(together "MONDI") with the intention to acquire MONDI by TEMPTON.

MONDI is one of the well-known German personnel service providers with sales in fiscal year 2020 of approximately EUR 90 million. TEMPTON will take over MONDI's operating business, which is managed by more than 30 branches there, and around 1,200 employees.

MONDI filed an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the Verden Local Court on 12 March 2021. The Local Court of Verden has appointed Dr. Christian Willmer as provisional insolvency administrator.

Dr. Willmer as well as MONDI's provisional creditors' committee have already approved the aforementioned agreement. With this very timely decision, MONDI / Dr. Willmer and TEMPTON are deliberately setting the course for a successful continuation of the MONDI business by TEMPTON at an early stage in the interest of the large customer base and the approximately 1,200 employees of MONDI.

The legal validity of the takeover of MONDI, which is scheduled to be completed on June 2, 2021, is still dependent on the occurrence of standard market conditions. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

With over 9,000 colleagues at around 150 locations throughout Germany, MONDI customers will have seamless access to the full range of services offered by a market leader from June 2, 2021. With the acquisition of MONDI, TEMPTON rises even further among the TOP 10 of the Lünendonk list of leading temporary employment companies in Germany and consolidates its position as one of the most attractive partners and employers in the personnel services sector.

