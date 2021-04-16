 
DGAP-Adhoc TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH: Intended acquisition of the essential assets of MONDI Group (Brillant)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Takeover
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH: Intended acquisition of the essential assets of MONDI Group (Brillant)

16-Apr-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 - MAR

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH: Intended acquisition of the essential assets of MONDI Group (Brillant)

Essen, 16 April 2021, 13:00 hrs, - Today, TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792) ("TEMPTON") has entered into an agreement with the main companies of the MONDI Group, namely the

- MONDI GmbH
- MONDI Personalservice GmbH (formerly Südwind Personalservice GmbH)
- WFD GmbH

(together "MONDI") with the intention to acquire MONDI by TEMPTON.

MONDI is one of the well-known German personnel service providers with sales in fiscal year 2020 of approximately EUR 90 million. TEMPTON will take over MONDI's operating business, which is managed by more than 30 branches there, and around 1,200 employees.

MONDI filed an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the Verden Local Court on 12 March 2021. The Local Court of Verden has appointed Dr. Christian Willmer as provisional insolvency administrator.

Dr. Willmer as well as MONDI's provisional creditors' committee have already approved the aforementioned agreement. With this very timely decision, MONDI / Dr. Willmer and TEMPTON are deliberately setting the course for a successful continuation of the MONDI business by TEMPTON at an early stage in the interest of the large customer base and the approximately 1,200 employees of MONDI.

The legal validity of the takeover of MONDI, which is scheduled to be completed on June 2, 2021, is still dependent on the occurrence of standard market conditions. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

With over 9,000 colleagues at around 150 locations throughout Germany, MONDI customers will have seamless access to the full range of services offered by a market leader from June 2, 2021. With the acquisition of MONDI, TEMPTON rises even further among the TOP 10 of the Lünendonk list of leading temporary employment companies in Germany and consolidates its position as one of the most attractive partners and employers in the personnel services sector.

*** End of ad hoc announcement ****

For further information please contact:
Frau Christina Decker
Head of Marketing
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Schürmannstraße 24
45136 Essen
Telefon: +49 201 89479-48
Mail: Christina.Decker@Tempton.de

TEMPTON Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/ueber-tempton/investor-relations/

16-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Schürmannstr. 24
45136 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201 89479 0
E-mail: info@tempton.de
Internet: www.tempton.de
ISIN: NO0010861792
WKN: A2YPE8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1185817

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1185817  16-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 10/23



DGAP-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Takeover TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH: Intended acquisition of the essential assets of MONDI Group (Brillant) 16-Apr-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

