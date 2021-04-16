 
Generation change at the top of TAKKT AG: Maria Zesch succeeds Felix Zimmermann

Generation change at the top of TAKKT AG: Maria Zesch succeeds Felix Zimmermann

Generation change at the top of TAKKT AG: Maria Zesch succeeds Felix Zimmermann

The Supervisory Board of TAKKT AG today unanimously appointed Maria Zesch as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She will assume the position on August 1, 2021, succeeding Felix Zimmermann, who will leave the Management Board on his own request at the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2021.


