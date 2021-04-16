 
DGAP-Adhoc Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.04.2021, 18:15  |  186   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco Group

16-Apr-2021 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco Group

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that today Steinhoff decided to request the necessary consents from its financial creditors which will allow a listing of the Pepco Group ("Pepco Group") including the placement of shares held by Steinhoff in the Pepco Group ("IPO"). The determination to proceed with an IPO following the receipt of the consents will be made by the Company in due course.

The Pepco Group is a subsidiary of Steinhoff and is a fast-growing pan-European discount variety retailer, trading from over 3 200 stores in 15 territories across Europe. Pepco Group owns the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and the Poundland brand in the United Kingdom and has a clear vision to become the pre-eminent discount variety retailer in Europe.

On 25 January 2021 Steinhoff announced that the IPO evaluation process had resumed, with a range of strategic options under consideration.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa
16 April 2021

Contact:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Investor Relations

Phone: +27 21 808 0700

E-mail: investors @steinhoffinternational.com

16-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1185912

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1185912  16-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185912&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSteinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



