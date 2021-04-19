DGAP-Adhoc Schaeffler AG: Preliminary key figures for the first quarter 2021 better than expected
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 para 1 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
Schaeffler AG: Preliminary key figures for the first quarter 2021 better than expected
HERZOGENAURACH |April 19, 2021 | Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) released preliminary key figures for the first quarter 2021 today as they come in well above the prior year and our own previous expectations for the first quarter. With 3,560 million EUR revenues of Schaeffler Group in the first quarter were 11.2% above prior year at constant currency (prior year (adjusted): 3,281 million EUR) showing a clear recovery. The EBIT margin (before special items) reached 11.3% in the first quarter (prior year (adjusted): 6.5%). Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities in the first quarter amounted to 130 million EUR (prior year (adjusted): 137 million EUR). The main reasons are the better-than-expected revenue momentum in the first quarter, especially in China, as well as a favorable product mix. The development of earnings also shows that the measures to adapt costs introduced last year continue to prove effective.
The three divisions contributed on the basis of preliminary figures as follows:
|Divisions
|Automotive Technologies
|Automotive Aftermarket
|Industrial
|Q1 2021
|Q1 20203)
|Q1 2021
|Q1 20203)
|Q1 2021
|Q1 20203)
|Revenue growth1)
|15.8%
|-12.1%
|4.0%
|1.6%
|3.9%
|-7.7%
|EBIT-margin2)
|10.8%
|2.3%
|12.9%
|17.2%
|11.9%
|10.7%
1) at constant currency; 2) before special items; 3) adjusted comparative figures for the prior year
