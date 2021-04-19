Wacker Neuson Group expects EBIT for the first quarter to be clearly above consensus based on preliminary figures

 
Munich, April 19, 2021 - The Wacker Neuson Group expects Group revenue for Q1 2021 to amount to EUR 434.0 million based on preliminary, unaudited figures (Q1/20: EUR 410.8 million). This is slightly above the analyst consensus collected for the company by an external service provider (consensus: EUR 418.1 million). Profit before interest and tax (EBIT) is projected at EUR 43.6 million on the basis of preliminary figures (Q1/20: EUR 28.9 million) and is therefore clearly above the consensus (consensus: EUR 30.4 million). The EBIT margin is thus expected to amount to 10.0 percent (consensus: 7.2 percent; Q1/20: 7.0 percent). The marked rise in profitability stemmed from positive developments in key target markets and, among other factors, from a lower cost basis relative to the previous year.

Order intake developed dynamically for the Group in the first quarter. However, uncertainty related to the future course of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related impacts on global supply chains as well as on customer demand moving forward has increased notably relative to the close of 2020. In addition to this, the risk of limited material availability and delays in material supplies has risen significantly due to the temporary blockage of the Suez Canal and the resulting disruptions to global freight transport.

Taking into consideration the factors mentioned above as well as the opportunities and risks facing the Wacker Neuson Group, the guidance issued by the Executive Board for fiscal 2021 remains unchanged.

The Group will publish the final results for the first quarter of 2021 on May 10, 2021.

Explanations of the indicators used here can be found from page 150 onwards in the 2020 Wacker Neuson Group Annual Report.

 

Contact:
Christopher Helmreich
Head of Investor Relations
Wacker Neuson SE
Preussenstrasse 41
80809 Munich, Germany
Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 427
christopher.helmreich@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com

Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
