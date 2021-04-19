 
EQS-Adhoc Schindler with new date for Q1 2021 results publication

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.04.2021, 18:00  |  127   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Schindler with new date for Q1 2021 results publication

19-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schindler today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2021 results on April 30, 2021, due to changes in the corporate calendar.

 

About Schindler: 
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.  

More information:
Nicole Wesch, Head Global Communications
Tel. +41 41 445 50 90, nicole.wesch@schindler.com

Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations 
Tel. +41 41 445 30 61, marco.knuchel@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 
Tel. +41 41 445 30 60
Fax +41 41 444 39 09
corporate.communications@schindler.com
www.schindler.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1186365

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1186365  19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

