 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: ADLER submits formal request to management board of WESTGRUND for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of WESTGRUND

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.04.2021, 18:52  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: ADLER submits formal request to management board of WESTGRUND for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of WESTGRUND

19-Apr-2021 / 18:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER submits formal request to management board of WESTGRUND for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of WESTGRUND

Dissemination of an announcement according to Art. 17 para. 1 Market Abuse Regulation, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Today, ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER") submitted the formal request pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft ("WESTGRUND") that the next extraordinary general meeting of WESTGRUND shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) of WESTGRUND to ADLER for an appropriate cash compensation (so-called squeeze-out under the German Stock Corporation Act).

In this respect, ADLER announced that it has set the cash compensation to be paid to the minority shareholders in exchange for the transfer of their shares at EUR 13.24 per no-par value bearer share of WESTGRUND.

The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at the extraordinary general meeting of WESTGRUND scheduled for June 9, 2021.

Berlin, 19 April 2021

WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft
Management Board




Contact:
Dr. Rolf-Dieter Grass
Tel: 0172 3862558
Mail: grass@westgrund.de

19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@westgrund.de
Internet: www.westgrund.de
ISIN: DE000A0HN4T3, DE000A14KCW5
WKN: A0HN4T, A14KCW
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1186374

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1186374  19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186374&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetWESTGRUND Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: ADLER submits formal request to management board of WESTGRUND for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of WESTGRUND DGAP-Ad-hoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Squeeze Out WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: ADLER submits formal request to management board of WESTGRUND for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of WESTGRUND 19-Apr-2021 / …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief Comments on Certain Statements Made by NeuroRx, Inc. in the Amended Form S-4 Filing of Big ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - Supervisory Board change
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG schließt Aktiendividende 2021 mit hoher Annahmequote von 47,27% ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Subsequent Bonds on ...
EQS-News: Relief äußert sich zu bestimmten Aussagen von NeuroRx, Inc. in der von Big Rock Partners ...
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler with new date for Q1 2021 results publication
Photon Energy Group Publishes Annual Report for 2020 with Improved EBITDA and Expanded IPP ...
DGAP-News: Evotec und Kazia Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur klinischen Entwicklung von EVT801 ein
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Aktionäre beschließen auf Hauptversammlung Dividende von 1,69 Euro
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: publity AG nimmt Stellung zu Pressebericht
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.04.2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: ADLER übermittelt förmliches Verlangen an Vorstand der WESTGRUND hinsichtlich der Übertragung der Aktien der Minderheitsaktionäre der WESTGRUND (deutsch)
19.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: ADLER übermittelt förmliches Verlangen an Vorstand der WESTGRUND hinsichtlich der Übertragung der Aktien der Minderheitsaktionäre der WESTGRUND
31.03.21
DGAP-News: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Gute Ergebnisse im Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
31.03.21
DGAP-News: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Gute Ergebnisse im Geschäftsjahr 2020