ADLER submits formal request to management board of WESTGRUND for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of WESTGRUND

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Squeeze Out WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: ADLER submits formal request to management board of WESTGRUND for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of WESTGRUND 19-Apr-2021 / 18:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dissemination of an announcement according to Art. 17 para. 1 Market Abuse Regulation, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Today, ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER") submitted the formal request pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft ("WESTGRUND") that the next extraordinary general meeting of WESTGRUND shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) of WESTGRUND to ADLER for an appropriate cash compensation (so-called squeeze-out under the German Stock Corporation Act).

In this respect, ADLER announced that it has set the cash compensation to be paid to the minority shareholders in exchange for the transfer of their shares at EUR 13.24 per no-par value bearer share of WESTGRUND.

The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at the extraordinary general meeting of WESTGRUND scheduled for June 9, 2021.

Berlin, 19 April 2021

WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft

Management Board

Contact:Dr. Rolf-Dieter GrassTel: 0172 3862558Mail: grass@westgrund.de

19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft Am Karlsbad 11 10785 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10 Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199 E-mail: info@westgrund.de Internet: www.westgrund.de ISIN: DE000A0HN4T3, DE000A14KCW5 WKN: A0HN4T, A14KCW Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1186374

End of Announcement DGAP News Service