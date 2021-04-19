 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc DEUTZ AG: Adjustment of the guidance for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.04.2021, 18:58  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
DEUTZ AG: Adjustment of the guidance for 2021

19-Apr-2021 / 18:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary results show that DEUTZ has made a successful start to 2021 and it is adjusting its guidance for 2021 on the basis of the healthy level of new orders and the significant improvement in its earnings performance.

Based on current information, the Company now anticipates unit sales of 140,000 to 155,000 DEUTZ engines[1] (previously: at least 130,000), resulting in an increase in revenue to between €1.5 billion and €1.6 billion (previously: at least €1.4 billion). This is because of better than expected demand in all of the main application segments. Service revenue is still likely to account for around €400 million of the total revenue figure.

The Company now predicts that its EBIT margin before exceptional items will be in the range of 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent in 2021 (previously: at least break-even level).

According to preliminary figures, the DEUTZ Group received new orders totaling €464.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1/2020: €356.7 million). Unit sales of DEUTZ engines[1] rose to 32,249 engines (Q1/2020: 31,546). Including Torqeedo's electric drives for boats, the Group sold a total of 38,384 engines and motors (Q1/2020: 40,069). Consolidated revenue increased to €343.4 million (Q1/2020: €339.8 million).

EBIT before exceptional items improved to a profit of €0.8 million (Q1/2020: loss of €11.8 million), partly due to the increasingly noticeable effect of cost savings resulting from the restructuring that was initiated in 2020. The EBIT margin before exceptional items stood at 0.2 percent (Q1/2020: minus 3.5 percent).

The full quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2021, including the final results, will be published as scheduled on May 6, 2021.

 

Contact:
Christian Ludwig
SVP Communications & Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 221 822-36 00
Fax: +49 (0) 221 822-15 36 00
E-Mail: christian.ludwig@deutz.com

19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: ir@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1186378

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1186378  19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186378&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDeutz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Deutz startet durch !
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc DEUTZ AG: Adjustment of the guidance for 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast DEUTZ AG: Adjustment of the guidance for 2021 19-Apr-2021 / 18:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief Comments on Certain Statements Made by NeuroRx, Inc. in the Amended Form S-4 Filing of Big ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - Supervisory Board change
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG schließt Aktiendividende 2021 mit hoher Annahmequote von 47,27% ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Subsequent Bonds on ...
EQS-News: Relief äußert sich zu bestimmten Aussagen von NeuroRx, Inc. in der von Big Rock Partners ...
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler with new date for Q1 2021 results publication
Photon Energy Group Publishes Annual Report for 2020 with Improved EBITDA and Expanded IPP ...
DGAP-News: Evotec und Kazia Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur klinischen Entwicklung von EVT801 ein
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG has Partnered with SOSV to Incubate Compelling Early-Stage Startups
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Aktionäre beschließen auf Hauptversammlung Dividende von 1,69 Euro
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: publity AG nimmt Stellung zu Pressebericht
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.04.2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.04.21
Deutz: Neue Prognose für 2021
19.04.21
Deutz hebt nach gutem Jahresstart Prognose für 2021 an - Kurs legt deutlich zu
19.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: Anpassung der Prognose 2021 (deutsch)
19.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: Anpassung der Prognose 2021
19.04.21
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt DEUTZ AG auf 'Buy'
09.04.21
Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | Kursziele, Stops & Limits
08.04.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: DEUTZ AG (deutsch)
01.04.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: DEUTZ AG (deutsch)
24.03.21
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt DEUTZ AG auf 'Buy'
24.03.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt DEUTZ AG auf 'Buy'