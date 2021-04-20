 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Change to the nominations for the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.04.2021, 06:31  |  107   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Change to the nominations for the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG

20-Apr-2021 / 06:31 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Thilo von Selchow has withdrawn his candidacy for the election to the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG for personal reasons.

At the coming Annual General Meeting of Comet Holding AG on April 22, 2021, Thilo von Selchow will not stand for election to the Board for personal reasons. The Board of Directors respects this decision and therefore makes an adjustment to the election proposals published on April 1, 2021. It withdraws motion 4.6 (new election of Thilo von Selchow as member of the Board of Directors) and 5.2 (new election of Thilo von Selchow as member of the Compensation Committee).

Media Investors / Analysts
Ines Najorka Ulrich Steiner
VP Group Communications VP Investor Relations & Communication
T +41 79 573 45 94 T +41 31 744 99 95
ines.najorka@comet.ch ulrich.steiner@comet.ch
   
Group Calendar  
22. April 2021 AGM
12. August 2021 HY-Report publication

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,400 people worldwide, including about 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1186421

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1186421  20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186421&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetComet Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Change to the nominations for the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Change to the nominations for the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG 20-Apr-2021 / 06:31 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Patentiertes Verfahren wandelt Erdöl in Grafit, Graphen und grünen ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: Cryptology Portfolio Company Iconic Funds Receives Approval to Issue and Publicly Offer a ...
DGAP-News: Evotec beschleunigt Zugang zu biologischen Therapeutika mit Bau einer Produktionsanlage in Toulouse
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group signals dynamic revenue development in the first quarter of 2021
DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH: Berliner Fondsgesellschaft verwaltet den besten Fonds Europas
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: outstanding Q1 results and increased forecast for 2021
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group mit dynamischer Umsatzentwicklung im ersten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: ARAMEA: DISCO-Fieber lässt Kurse bei Nachranganleihen tanzen
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: First Quarter above Market Expectations
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Aktionäre beschließen auf Hauptversammlung Dividende von 1,69 Euro
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.04.2021
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderung bei den Nominationen für den Verwaltungsrat der Comet Holding AG (deutsch)
20.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Veränderung bei den Nominationen für den Verwaltungsrat der Comet Holding AG
13.04.21
Comet Holding, EPAM Systems, Evolution Gaming, GN Store Nord: Wochen-Update Strategiedepot Aktien Spekulativ
01.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Generalversammlung der Comet Holding AG (deutsch)
01.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG
01.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Generalversammlung der Comet Holding AG
24.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Comet Holding AG (deutsch)
24.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Comet Holding AG
24.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Changes on the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG