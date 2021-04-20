Change to the nominations for the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG

Comet Group The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,400 people worldwide, including about 500 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

At the coming Annual General Meeting of Comet Holding AG on April 22, 2021, Thilo von Selchow will not stand for election to the Board for personal reasons. The Board of Directors respects this decision and therefore makes an adjustment to the election proposals published on April 1, 2021. It withdraws motion 4.6 (new election of Thilo von Selchow as member of the Board of Directors) and 5.2 (new election of Thilo von Selchow as member of the Compensation Committee).

Thilo von Selchow has withdrawn his candidacy for the election to the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG for personal reasons.

