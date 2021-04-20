 
EQS-Adhoc Implenia intends to sell its maintenance and repair business in Germany

Implenia intends to sell its maintenance and repair business in Germany

20-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Dietlikon, 20 April 2021 - Implenia plans to sell its German company Implenia Instandsetzung GmbH to Karrié Bau GmbH & Co. KG. The transaction, which was signed on 16 April 2021 and is scheduled for closing on 31 May 2021, will see the transfer to Karrié Bau of the maintenance and repair business, complete with all 199 employees, premises and ongoing projects. Implenia is selling its maintenance and repair business in line with its strategy of focusing on its defined core portfolio. 

Implenia Instandsetzung is a leading full-service partner in Germany for the refurbishment of buildings, infrastructure or parts thereof. Once the acquisition is complete, Karrié Bau plans to take on the business's current projects. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering, is delighted to have found a suitable new owner for the maintenance and repair business: 'As an integrated construction services provider, Implenia wants to strengthen its capabilities in upstream project phases and complex major projects. Increasingly, we will be sourcing specialised sub-services, such as maintenance and repair, from external partners. Karrié Bau wants to position itself in this niche market. Instandsetzung's employees will therefore find it an ideal environment in which to develop their careers.'

Karrié Bau is run by its owner Peter Karrié. With its head office in Mainz, it currently employs 152 people in the building construction, building maintenance, and mastic asphalt sectors. Peter Karrié: 'The planned acquisition gives us highly qualified specialists, augments our offering with an attractive portfolio of services, and adds five new locations in Germany to our presence in Mainz. We are opening up some strategically interesting new business and growth opportunities in the building maintenance sector.'

