DGAP-Adhoc ad pepper media International N.V.: Group achieves record EBITDA in the first quarter; Webgains segment drives growth again with revenue increase of more than 40 percent

ad pepper media International N.V.: Group achieves record EBITDA in the first quarter; Webgains segment drives growth again with revenue increase of more than 40 percent

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 20 April 2021

ad pepper Group, one of the leading performance marketing providers in Europe, was able to generate double-digit revenue growth again in the first quarter of 2021 as well as a significant increase in profitability. Gross sales showed growth of 29.8 percent to EUR 28,108k (Q1 2020: EUR 21,649k). Group revenue was up 17.9 percent with an increase of EUR 1,043k to EUR 6,884k (Q1 2020: EUR 5,841k), while EBITDA reached a new record high for the first quarter at EUR 1,306k (Q1 2020: EUR 1,120k).

At segment level, the affiliate marketing network Webgains continued on its growth path. With revenue growth of 41.0 percent to EUR 3,888k, the segment was the main growth driver of the Group (Q1 2020: EUR 2,758k). The ad agents segment generated revenue of EUR 1,762k (Q1 2020: EUR 1,539k) and has therefore also made a strong start to the financial year with substantial growth of 14.5 percent. Revenue of the ad pepper segment amounted to EUR 1,234k (Q1 2020: EUR 1,544k), which corresponds to a decline of 20.1 percent year-on-year.

The significant revenue growth at Webgains and ad agents led to a substantial increase in profitability in both segments: Webgains increased its EBITDA to EUR 1,037k (Q1 2020: EUR 603k), and ad agents generated EBITDA of EUR 249k (Q1 2020: EUR 118k), corresponding to growth of 72.0 percent and 110.2 percent, respectively. Despite the decline in revenue, ad pepper reported EBITDA of EUR 534k (Q1 2020: EUR 704k). Group's liquid funds increased substantially to EUR 26,403k (31.03.2020: EUR 20,572k).

