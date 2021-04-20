 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re achieves quarterly result of around €600m

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.04.2021, 11:37  |  84   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re achieves quarterly result of around €600m

20-Apr-2021 / 11:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the first quarter of 2021, Munich Re's major-loss expenditure in property-casualty reinsurance was higher than average, primarily owing to an unusually severe cold spell in the USA, in particular in the state of Texas. In addition, both fields of reinsurance were affected by COVID-19-related losses that were in line with expectations. Nevertheless, Munich Re achieved a preliminary net profit of around €600m in the first quarter of the year (consensus of €466m*, Q1 2020: €221m) due to good operational development overall, an investment result that was within expectations, and ERGO's very good performance. Munich Re will report on the definitive figures for the first quarter on 6 May, as planned.

*Mean value derived from the estimates of six financial analysts

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Münchener Rück AG!
Long
Basispreis 238,13€
Hebel 14,95
Ask 1,81
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 271,16€
Hebel 14,23
Ask 1,76
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.




Contact:
Dr. Stefan Gehring
General Counsel & Group Chief Compliance Officer

20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Phone: +49(0) 89 3891-0
Fax: +49(0) 89 399 056
E-mail: shareholder@munichre.com
Internet: www.munichre.com
ISIN: DE0008430026, DE0008430026
WKN: 843002, 843002
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Mailand
EQS News ID: 1186664

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1186664  20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186664&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMünchener Rück Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Bei Münchener Rück ist eine AdHoc fällig
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re achieves quarterly result of around €600m DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Quarter Results Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re achieves quarterly result of around €600m …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Patentiertes Verfahren wandelt Erdöl in Grafit, Graphen und grünen ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: Cryptology Portfolio Company Iconic Funds Receives Approval to Issue and Publicly Offer a ...
DGAP-News: Evotec beschleunigt Zugang zu biologischen Therapeutika mit Bau einer Produktionsanlage in Toulouse
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group signals dynamic revenue development in the first quarter of 2021
DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH: Berliner Fondsgesellschaft verwaltet den besten Fonds Europas
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: outstanding Q1 results and increased forecast for 2021
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group mit dynamischer Umsatzentwicklung im ersten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: ARAMEA: DISCO-Fieber lässt Kurse bei Nachranganleihen tanzen
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: First Quarter above Market Expectations
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Aktionäre beschließen auf Hauptversammlung Dividende von 1,69 Euro
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.04.2021
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.04.21
ROUNDUP: Munich Re verdient überraschend viel - Aktie verliert dennoch
20.04.21
WDH: Munich Re verdient im ersten Quartal mehr als erwartet
20.04.21
JPMORGAN belässt MUNICH RE auf 'Neutral'
20.04.21
JEFFERIES belässt MUNICH RE auf 'Buy'
20.04.21
Munich Re verdient im ersten Quartal mehr als erwartet
20.04.21
Munich Re überrascht mit Gewinn-Höhe - unter anderem Dank ERGO
20.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re erzielt Quartalsergebnis von ca. 600 Mio. EUR (deutsch)
20.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re erzielt Quartalsergebnis von ca. 600 Mio. €
20.04.21
Münchener Rück vor der Dividendensaison: Jetzt noch zuschlagen?
19.04.21
Münchener Rückversicherung – Pullback zum 50er-EMA als Einstieg in die Aktie des Dividendenunternehmens nutzen