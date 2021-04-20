DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re achieves quarterly result of around €600m



In the first quarter of 2021, Munich Re's major-loss expenditure in property-casualty reinsurance was higher than average, primarily owing to an unusually severe cold spell in the USA, in particular in the state of Texas. In addition, both fields of reinsurance were affected by COVID-19-related losses that were in line with expectations. Nevertheless, Munich Re achieved a preliminary net profit of around €600m in the first quarter of the year (consensus of €466m*, Q1 2020: €221m) due to good operational development overall, an investment result that was within expectations, and ERGO's very good performance. Munich Re will report on the definitive figures for the first quarter on 6 May, as planned.



*Mean value derived from the estimates of six financial analysts